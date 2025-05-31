The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Spring football showcases speed, physicality in high-energy game

Byline photo of Nick Miller
Byline photo of Greg Fontanilla
By Nick Miller and Greg FontanillaMay 31, 2025
Running back Azeon Nelson bulldozes his way towards the goal line during El Camino College’s spring scrimmage at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Running 64 plays during their spring scrimmage, El Camino Collges’s football program made a powerful statement defensively, driven by a clear directive from defensive backs coach Shawn Parnell.

Contributing to the defensive efforts in the secondary was cornerback Carvell Rice Jr., who recorded two interceptions.

“Our theme was to play fast and play physical,” Parnell said.

Coach Gifford Lindheim said in a group huddle after the scrimmage that he has high expectations for ECC’s future.

“This is a program for big dreams. If you don’t have big dreams, go somewhere else,” he said.

Wide receivers coach Najee Lovett, center, gives a directive to one his wideouts on the sideline during the spring football game, Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Wide receivers coach Najee Lovett gives a directive to one his wideouts on the sideline during the spring football game at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

During the scrimmage, there was no holding back in intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our defensive front gets after it, and I think that’s a strength returning. There’s some guys who are a good nucleus of guys. And I think they’re going to have a great year,” Lindheim added.

For Rice, he is spending his second stint with ECC at the urging of his friend, Elijah Brown, who encouraged him to return to the Warriors after playing defensive back at Long Beach City College last season.

El Camino College cornerback Carvell Rice Jr. kneels down in prayer before the spring football game at Featherstone Field, Friday, May 30. Rice, who previously played at Long Beach City College, returned to El Camino after his friend, Elijah Brown, convinced him to play for the Warriors. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino College cornerback Carvell Rice Jr. kneels down in prayer before the spring football game at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. Rice, who previously played at Long Beach City College, returned to ECC after his friend, Elijah Brown, convinced him to play for the Warriors. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

“It’s just more of a new scenery,” Rice said. “Being ready to compete, getting ready to start over, not backing out from the challenges —I think that was probably the difference for me.

Also returning for the Warriors is running back Azeon Nelson, who said he wants to use preseason scrimmages as a way to build a championship team.

“Coach has been trying to protect us all spring, so it was finally good to be let off the leash. A lot of energy has been built up on both sides to see what would happen in a live setting,” Nelson said.

He is looking to receive an offer to play Division I football in the fall, but will stay with ECC if he does not get an offer.

Members of the El Camino College football team, including Dayton Tafoya, center, and Eric Fuller Jr., right, huddle with their coach, Gifford Lindheim at Featherstone Field, Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Members of the El Camino College football team, including Dayton Tafoya (center) and Eric Fuller, Jr., huddle with their coach, Gifford Lindheim at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Eric Fuller, freshman wideout for ECC, had a touchdown pass in the scrimmage and a miraculous snag, which was called back in the endzone for being out of bounds.

Fuller said he appreciated the team’s welcoming environment during spring ball, which helped ease the pressure of making mistakes.

Still, he plans to raise his intensity over the summer and focus on minimizing errors, expecting high quality performances and camaraderie with his teammates.

Shawn Parnell, an El Camino College defensive backs coach, instructs a member of the secondary before the team&squot;s spring football game, Friday, May 30. "Our theme was to play fast and play physical," Parnell said. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Shawn Parnell, an El Camino College defensive backs coach, instructs a member of the secondary before the team's spring football game Friday, May 30. "Our theme was to play fast and play physical," Parnell said. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

“Hopefully we go undefeated and have a great chemistry with my team, and hopefully we all come together,” Fuller said.

Lindheim added he was not surprised to see high-quality talent in the spring scrimmages.

“It was fun to see good players be able to finish plays, whether it was breaking tackles or making tackles. I don’t think I was surprised too much. Good players are good players, we have some good players on this team. And I can’t wait to add some more good players in the summer,” he said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
An El Camino College quarterback drops back to pass during its spring football game that took place on Wednesday, May 29 at Featherstone Field. The spring football game was an event held by the football program to showcase the work and talent the team has been working on during the off-season. El Camino will be on the road for its season opener against Southwestern College in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino spring football sets the stage for the fall season
From left to right: El Camino's Joshua Lorick (11), Marceese Yetts (1), and Bray Weems (18) celebrate a touchdown at Featherstone Field in Torrance during the 2nd quarter in a non-conference game against San Bernardino Valley on Saturday, Sept. 24. El Camino defeated San Bernardino 52-18, and will play on the road against Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Fullerton District Stadium at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors dominate San Bernardino in one-sided football game
El Camino football coach Kenneth Talanoa sits in the stands at Featherstone Field at the El Camino College campus in Torrance on Monday, May 16. Talanoa will be entering his 21st season as the defensive line coach. He has been a part of Warrior football not only as a coach, but also played for the late John Featherstone in the early 90s. Additionally, he was inducted into the El Camino football Hall of Fame and named to the 1990s All-Decade team. (Greg Fontanilla | Warrior Life)
Football Coach Transcends the Game
ECC men’s soccer team seeded at No. 3 after a 2-0 win against Cerritos
ECC Warriors freshman defensive back Michael Sams covers a receiver in a National Central Division matchup against Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Featherstone Field. The Warriors lost to the Tigers 34-27, and will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 6 to take on Chaffey. Photos by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
ECC Warriors’ lose to the Riverside Tigers 34-27 at home game
El Camino and Ventura fans bundles up in the stands of Murdock Stadium waiting for the start of the fourth quarter of the ECC home football game Saturday, Sept. 18. The score was 23 El Camino Warriors 44 Ventura Pirates at the fourth quarter. (Armando Rodriguez/ The Union)
El Camino Warriors lose first home game back on campus
More in Sports
A quick dive: El Camino's Bodybuilding Club targets nutrition, form and fitness
Abi Francisco, interim athletic director and senior athletic trainer, waves back to student athletes at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, May 1. Francisco has worked at ECC for nearly 10 years. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Athletic trainer, interim director helps student athletes thrive
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez pitches during the sixth inning against the Orange Coast College Pirates during the 3C2A Championships Game 3 at West Valley College on Friday, May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8 advancing to play the Palomar College Comets on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Softball's historic season comes to an end in the 3C2A State Championships
El Camino College Warriors men's tennis player Shubham Waldiya (left) tosses tennis balls for students to hit, while women's tennis player Robyn Wong retrieves balls at the El Camino Open, a collaboration between the Warriors tennis teams and the ECC Men of Color Action Network on Thursday, May 15, on the ECC Tennis Courts. The event brought out more students than the program received at regular season matches. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Warriors tennis teams and MOCAN serve up successful open tennis event
El Camino College Warriors Softball Infielder Cheyenne Navarro moving ECC name on the bracket after beating Orange Coast College during the 3c2a Championship game 3 at West Valley College on May 16 in Saratoga. ECC won 10-8 advancing to play Palomar College on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Softball advances to day three of the 3C2A State Championships for the first time in school history
El Camino College badminton player Montila Winyaworapon holds up the two rackets she used during the match against San Diego City College on Wednesday, March 23. Winyaworapon and doubles teammate Anya Gore won a consolation title at the 3C2A State Championships on Saturday, May 10. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Warriors badminton duo win consolation title at state championships