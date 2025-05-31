Spring football showcases speed, physicality in high-energy game

Running 64 plays during their spring scrimmage, El Camino Collges’s football program made a powerful statement defensively, driven by a clear directive from defensive backs coach Shawn Parnell.

Contributing to the defensive efforts in the secondary was cornerback Carvell Rice Jr., who recorded two interceptions.

“Our theme was to play fast and play physical,” Parnell said.

Coach Gifford Lindheim said in a group huddle after the scrimmage that he has high expectations for ECC’s future.

“This is a program for big dreams. If you don’t have big dreams, go somewhere else,” he said.

During the scrimmage, there was no holding back in intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our defensive front gets after it, and I think that’s a strength returning. There’s some guys who are a good nucleus of guys. And I think they’re going to have a great year,” Lindheim added.

For Rice, he is spending his second stint with ECC at the urging of his friend, Elijah Brown, who encouraged him to return to the Warriors after playing defensive back at Long Beach City College last season.

“It’s just more of a new scenery,” Rice said. “Being ready to compete, getting ready to start over, not backing out from the challenges —I think that was probably the difference for me.

Also returning for the Warriors is running back Azeon Nelson, who said he wants to use preseason scrimmages as a way to build a championship team.

“Coach has been trying to protect us all spring, so it was finally good to be let off the leash. A lot of energy has been built up on both sides to see what would happen in a live setting,” Nelson said.

He is looking to receive an offer to play Division I football in the fall, but will stay with ECC if he does not get an offer.

Eric Fuller, freshman wideout for ECC, had a touchdown pass in the scrimmage and a miraculous snag, which was called back in the endzone for being out of bounds.

Fuller said he appreciated the team’s welcoming environment during spring ball, which helped ease the pressure of making mistakes.

Still, he plans to raise his intensity over the summer and focus on minimizing errors, expecting high quality performances and camaraderie with his teammates.

“Hopefully we go undefeated and have a great chemistry with my team, and hopefully we all come together,” Fuller said.

Lindheim added he was not surprised to see high-quality talent in the spring scrimmages.

“It was fun to see good players be able to finish plays, whether it was breaking tackles or making tackles. I don’t think I was surprised too much. Good players are good players, we have some good players on this team. And I can’t wait to add some more good players in the summer,” he said.