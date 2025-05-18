The student news site of El Camino College

Softball’s historic season comes to an end in the 3C2A State Championships

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen Morgan
May 18, 2025
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez pitches during the sixth inning against the Orange Coast College Pirates during the 3C2A Championships Game 3 at West Valley College on Friday, May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8 advancing to play the Palomar College Comets on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

The El Camino College Warriors softball team’s historic season ended with a loss to the Palomar College Comets at the 3C2A State Championships on Saturday, May 17.

The Warriors made history with a 39 win-record and became the first team in ECC program history to reach the final four in the 3C2A State Championships.

Leading with a 1-0 score early in the top of the third inning, the Warriors started strong, but the Comets answered in the bottom of the fifth inning, tying the game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Comets scored three more runs, extending their lead to 4-1 and securing the win.

Comets second baseman Josephine Heuberger led her team to victory with three hits and three RBIs. Two of her three hits included a double and a triple.

Warriors pitcher Lexi Ramirez completed her 29th full game of the season going six innings. Ramirez had season breaking records with 30 wins and 12 shutouts during the season.

