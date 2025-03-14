The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino baseball keeps rolling in match against LA Harbor

By Jaylen MorganMarch 14, 2025
El Camino College Warriors infielder Lucas Bonham hits a flyout to right field. Bonham’s batting average is .385. He was named 2nd team all Pioneer League during his senior year. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

After a collegiate team effort of hot hitting, the Warriors baseball team winning streak extended to six games on Warrior Field on March 13.

The Seahawks dugout had tons of energy before the game in their pre- game warmups.

In their hitting, catching, and stretching routine, they were very collective as a team.

Both teams were on a hit frenzy early on a no team could weather the storm.

The Warriors had their backs against the wall when LA Harbor had a quick hot start scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.

LA Harbor men’s baseball infielder Eric Mora hits a fly ball to the right field. Mora has a batting average of .255. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

Warriors coach Grant Palmer knew the team had to come into focus today.

“We won yesterday, we played well but like everyone knows it’s all about how you respond in the next game,” Palmer said.

The Warriors would go on to pull away in their 20-10 victory.

Right fielder Matt Hammond was perfect at batting, having five at-bats and five hits for the Warriors, setting the tone for the team.

Palmer praised Hammond and his contributions to the team.

“He’s been consistent and a solid performer for us all year. Since a freshman we have relied on him,” Palmer said.

As for the Seahawks, coach Marco Alvillar talked about coming out aggressive and having a quick start.

“That’s our whole game plan every game we play, and today they were [aggressive],” Alvillar said.

During the top of the second inning, El Camino College men’s baseball pitcher Adrian Pineda gets a groundout. Pineda struck out 4 batters during the game to help secure the win against LA Harbor Seahawks. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

Warriors pitcher Adrian Pineda struggled, allowing ten hits on eight runs in six innings, but still managed to get the win.

Palmer said putting runs up and keeping their foot on the gas helped them win.

“Pineda didn’t have his best outing today, but our guys picked him up. He’s been carrying us all year we were due to pick him up,” Palmer said.

The Warriors dugout matched the energy of the Seahawks to rally their victory.

The yelling and screaming from the players added to the excitement.

The Warriors gave handshakes and hopped up and down when their teammates got a hit and scored.

First baseman Gil Solis hit a three-run rocket to left field to give the Warriors momentum.

That wasn’t the only rocket, as catcher Gio Crow and designated hitter Dylan Mares also contributed with moonshots.

Solis said we always want to contribute.

“Our main goal is getting to the playoffs and winning games,” Solis said.

Seahawks pitcher Ronnie Oguskuku gave up 11 hits with nine runs in three innings.

Christian Hernandez, an infielder and catcher, has the highest batting average on the Seahawks with . 403.

Hernandez made two hits and drove in two RBIs.

“Hunting fastballs, swinging at strikes takes a lot of hard work and the coaching staff is helping me. I know they throw a lot at me but I have to hunt,” Hernandez said.

The Warriors’ (15-7) game record improves on the season, and they will next face off LA Harbor (5-15) on the road Saturday, March 15 at noon.

