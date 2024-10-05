Warriors women’s volleyball team falls to the Falcons in first conference clash of the season

The El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team dropped their first South Coast Conference matchup 0-3 during a home game against the Cerritos College Falcons on Friday, Oct. 4.

With this loss, the Warriors now have three wins and nine losses for the season.

For the Falcons, sophomore outside hitter Lillianna Peterson led the team with 16 kills, followed by Monserrat Rodriguez with 12 kills and Jasmine Soto-Castro with six.

“I expected it to be very competitive today,” Peterson said. “It was really scrappy at the beginning of the game.”

Warriors sophomore outside hitter Zariah Honeycutt led the team with a career high of 12 kills, while sophomore middle blocker Aireon Scott and outside hitter Scheala Nielsen recorded five kills each.

“Coming into this game, I expected it to be a back-and-forth game, which it was, but the first set wasn’t the best we played today,” Scott said.

The Falcons won the first set 25-14.

“I’m happy with it. Today, we had a different lineup playing,” Falcons coach Kari Hemmerling said.

During the second set, Peterson recorded seven kills. One of those kills gave Cerritos a one-point lead, breaking the 19-19 tie, which led to the Warriors calling a timeout.

The Falcons closed out the second set with six back-to-back kills to secure a 25-19 victory.

“We had a really good week of practice. We practiced hard and we practiced things that they would be doing in the game, but we just didn’t execute it on our side,” El Camino coach Liz Hazell said. “We need to maintain good energy and talk to each other. We get kind of timid and quiet, and then that kills us.”

The Warriors will be heading to Long Beach City College for a South Coast Conference matchup on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.