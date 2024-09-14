The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Warriors cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Comets

Byline photo of Kinzie Malony
By Kinzie MalonySeptember 14, 2024
The El Camino Warriors and Palomar Comets scramble for the header during a home game against Palomar on Friday, Sept. 13. The Warriors defeated the Comets 5-1. (Renzo Arnazzi|The Union)

The men’s soccer team of the El Camino College Warriors continued their winning streak to four wins after defeating the Palomar Comets 5-1 at home on Friday, Sept. 13.

Opening up the game were Warriors making efficient passes, leaving Palomar Comets struggling to keep up.

The Warriors continued their aggressive style of play, ignoring the multiple fouls and interceptions, leading to a goal by Warriors defender Aldahir Rau, which resulted in a 1-0 score within the first five minutes.

A crucial handball in the Warriors goal box was created by El Camino which game Palomar midfielder Matt Esposito a penalty kick which equalized the scoreline.

“It was just a penalty kick and those things happen, but I think that our goalie did great defensively. The ball skimmed his hand, but it did go into the net,” Warriors defender George Gomez said.

At the 20-minute mark, El Camino scored its second goal only 15 minutes after their first with forward Diego Martinez scoring a bicycle kick.

Warriors forward Alek Palomares swiftly dribbles between Comets Defenders to attempt a pass to his teammate for a simpler attempt on goal.(Renzo Arnazzi|The Union)
Warriors forward Alek Palomares swiftly dribbles between the Comets of Palomar to attempt a pass to his teammate for an attempt on a goal during a home game on Friday, Sept. 13. The Warriors zoomed past the Comets, walking away with a 5-1 victory.(Renzo Arnazzi|The Union)

“We transitioned him [Martinez] from a center back to a forward this year,” Warriors coach Mike Jacobson said. Warriors midfielder Sebastian Gomez assisted forward Marvin Gamez into scoring another goal on Palomar, extending their lead to 3-1.

Gamez this season, has scored a total of five goals.

ECC’s play to end the first half was another goal by forward Alek Palomares in the 37th minute.

Palomar’s left back Daniel Tomayo was given the first of five yellow cards for the comets after fouling Palomares.

Kicking off to second half, the Comets were handed another yellow card for an illegal shove.

Warriors defender Rue assisted Gomez, where the ball bounced of Palomar’s goalie Amanueal Kidanemariam’s chest sealing the deal, with a 5-1 lead.

“I stayed focused on the game and we played all together so we tried our best,” Artem Sydroenko Palomar Midfielder said. ” We just need to keep training and stay focused. Things happen.”

Despite walking off the field with a win, Gomez felt the Warriors need for improvement.

Warriors forward Marvin Gamez (middle) midfielder Sebastian Gomez(left) and forward Alek Palomares(right) celebrate together during Palomares final goal to end the game 5-1(Renzo Arnazzi|The Union)
Warriors forward Marvin Gamez (middle), midfielder Sebastian Gomez (left), and forward Alek Palomares celebrate together during Palomares' final goal to end the game in a 5-1 domination at home. (Renzo Arnazzi |The Union)

“Keeping tempo is what I think we need to work on the most because in the first half we had a hard time keeping tempo and staying aggressive,” Gomez added.

Coach Jacobson echoed Gomez’s sentiment.

“In the first half we need to try and control the game a little bit more and not be frantic. In the second half it was a bit better regarding trying to control the game and their passing and movement,”Jacobson said. “I don’t think we did enough of a good job in the first half.”

The Warriors next matchup will be at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17. against Glendale at 4 p.m.

