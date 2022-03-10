Beach volleyball winning streak continues for El Camino

Emily Uhrinak (left) and Athina Sarreas celebrate a point during a March 9 home game against Grossmont’s no. 4 pair, Francesca Stroup and Karsen Carroll. Uhrinak/Sarreas defeated Carroll/Stroup 2-1 (14-21, 21-10, 15-6). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

El Camino College’s beach volleyball team defeated Grossmont College at home 3-2 on the sand courts. The El Camino Warriors are now on a 7-game winning streak, bringing their overall record to 7-3.

Fayth Rascon and Lauren McCarthy, the no. 1 pair for the Warriors, faced–off against Madison Bogle and Alexcis Morris, who won a title in the Pairs State Championship in 2019.

“Fayth and Lauren played well. This was their best game, and were very creative. Their defense was also great,” said coach LeValley Pattison.

“Our game plan was to move the ball around. Swinging and serving the ball in also,” said McCarthy.

“We need to stay patient and be more nimble,” Rascon added.

Despite Rascon and McCarthy’s performance, the duo was defeated (15-21, 27-29).

No. 2 pair of Diana Enriquez and Ginia Goods faced Kortney Kitt and Brooklyn Anderson, losing to Kitt and Anderson in the third set (17-21, 21-15, 9-15).

For the Warriors‘ no. 3 pair, Leafa Juarez and Brea Rutledge came away victorious (21-16, 21-12) against Allison Carter and Breanna Illoski.

Athina Sarreas and Emily Uhrinak, the no. 4 pair, also won their match, defeating Francesca Stroup and Karsen Carroll (14-21, 21-10, 15-6).

Also emerging victorious, were no. 5 pair Nofo Selu and Makaela Wilson, defeating Rylee Suggett and Tatiana Taylor (12-21, 21-14, 16-14).

On Friday, March 11, El Camino will be back home on the sand courts for a conference showdown against Rio Hondo at 10am. The Warriors will then play Bakersfield at 12pm and Mira Costa at 2pm.