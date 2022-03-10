Beach volleyball winning streak continues for El Camino

March 10, 2022

Emily+Uhrinak+%28left%29+and+Athina+Sarreas+celebrate+a+point+during+a+March+9+home+game+against+Grossmonts++no.+4+pair%2C+Francesca+Stroup+and+Karsen+Carroll.+Uhrinak%2FSarreas+defeated+Carroll%2FStroup+2-1+%2814-21%2C+21-10%2C+15-6%29.+Greg+Fontanilla+%7C+The+Union

Emily Uhrinak (left) and Athina Sarreas celebrate a point during a March 9 home game against Grossmont’s no. 4 pair, Francesca Stroup and Karsen Carroll. Uhrinak/Sarreas defeated Carroll/Stroup 2-1 (14-21, 21-10, 15-6). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

El Camino College’s beach volleyball team defeated Grossmont College at home 3-2 on the sand courts. The El Camino Warriors are now on a 7-game winning streak, bringing their overall record to 7-3.

Lauren McCarthy gets ready for an attack on Wednesday, March 9 against Grossmont's Alexcis Morris during a home game at El Camino. McCarthy/Rascon were defeated by Morris and her partner, Madison Bogle (21-15, 29-27). Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
Lauren McCarthy gets ready for an attack on Wednesday, March 9 against Grossmont's Alexcis Morris during a home game at El Camino. McCarthy/Rascon were defeated by Morris and her partner, Madison Bogle (21-15, 29-27). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

Fayth Rascon and Lauren McCarthy, the no. 1 pair for the Warriors, facedoff against Madison Bogle and Alexcis Morris, who won a title in the Pairs State Championship in 2019.

“Fayth and Lauren played well. This was their best game, and were very creative. Their defense was also great,” said coach LeValley Pattison.

“Our game plan was to move the ball around. Swinging and serving the ball in also,” said McCarthy.

“We need to stay patient and be more nimble,” Rascon added.

Despite Rascon and McCarthy’s performance, the duo was defeated (15-21, 27-29).

Diana Enriquez, paired with Ginia Goods, tips the ball over during a March 9 home game against Grossmont's Kortney Kitt and Brooklyn Anderson. Enriquez/Goods were defeated 1-2 (17-21, 21-15, 15-9). Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
Diana Enriquez, paired with Ginia Goods, tips the ball over during a March 9 home game against Grossmont's Kortney Kitt and Brooklyn Anderson. Enriquez/Goods were defeated 1-2 (17-21, 21-15, 15-9). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

No. 2 pair of Diana Enriquez and Ginia Goods faced Kortney Kitt and Brooklyn Anderson, losing to Kitt and Anderson in the third set (17-21, 21-15, 9-15).

El Camino's Brea Rutledge and Leafa Juarez get ready to defend during a March 9 home game against Grossmont's no. 3 pair, Allison Carter and Breanna Illoski. Rutledge and Juarez won their match 2-0 (21-16, 21-12). Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
El Camino's Brea Rutledge and Leafa Juarez get ready to defend during a March 9 home game against Grossmont's no. 3 pair, Allison Carter and Breanna Illoski. Rutledge and Juarez won their match 2-0 (21-16, 21-12). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

For the Warriors‘ no. 3 pair, Leafa Juarez and Brea Rutledge came away victorious (21-16, 21-12) against Allison Carter and Breanna Illoski.

El Camino's Emily Uhrinak sets up for a pass with Athina Sarreas during a home game against Grossmont's Francesca Stroup and Karsen Carroll. Uhrinak/Sarreas defeated Carroll/Stroup 2-1 (14-21, 21-10, 15-6). Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
El Camino's Emily Uhrinak sets up for a pass with Athina Sarreas during a home game against Grossmont's Francesca Stroup and Karsen Carroll. Uhrinak/Sarreas defeated Carroll/Stroup 2-1 (14-21, 21-10, 15-6). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

Athina Sarreas and Emily Uhrinak, the no. 4 pair, also won their match, defeating Francesca Stroup and Karsen Carroll (14-21, 21-10, 15-6).

Makaela Wilson swings the ball over the net during a March 9 home game against Grossmont. Wilson and her partner Nofo Selu defeated Rylee Suggett and Tatiana Taylor (12-21, 1-14, 16-14). Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
Makaela Wilson swings the ball over the net during a March 9 home game against Grossmont. Wilson and her partner Nofo Selu defeated Rylee Suggett and Tatiana Taylor (12-21, 1-14, 16-14). Greg Fontanilla | The Union

Also emerging victorious, were no. 5 pair Nofo Selu and Makaela Wilson, defeating Rylee Suggett and Tatiana Taylor (12-21, 21-14, 16-14).

On Friday, March 11, El Camino will be back home on the sand courts for a conference showdown against Rio Hondo at 10am. The Warriors will then play Bakersfield at 12pm and Mira Costa at 2pm.