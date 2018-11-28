The student news site of El Camino College

Sports

Player’s Corner

By Justin Bell|November 28, 2018

Justin Martz

Defensive End Justin Martz says his pregame superstition is to always wear the same hoodie and undershirt that he has worn since high school. Martz said the gear “Makes me more confident that were going to win and it puts me in the zone.” on Wed, Nov 7, 2018 Photo credit: Justin Bell

Justin Martz, football defensive end

Martz said his pregame superstition is to always wear the same hoodie and undershirt that he has worn since high school.

Martz said the gear “Makes me more confident that were going to win and it puts me in the zone,” Martz said.

Eddie Grados, midfield

“I tape my left wrist because its what makes me feel game ready.” on Wed, Nov. 7, 2018 Photo credit: Justin Bell

Eddie Grados, soccer midfielder

“I tape my left wrist because its what makes me feel game ready,” Grados said.

Brian Burrell, midfielder

“Before every game I have a self talk, and I put my left cleat on before my right, just for good luck.” on Wed. Nov 7, 2018 Photo credit: Justin Bell

Brian Burrell, soccer midfielder

“Before every game I have a self talk, and I put my left cleat on before my right, just for good luck,” Burrell said.

Arturo Meza

Long Snapper Arturo Meza said “If I don’t warm up well, I don’t play well. So I always try and have the best warm-up that I can.” on Wed Nov. 7, 2018 Photo credit: Justin Bell

Arturo Meza, football long snapper

“If I don’t warm up well, I don’t play well. So I always try and have the best warm-up that I can,” Meza said.

Timothy Staples, Tight End

“I always have to listen to my music because it gets me right and gets me in my mode.” on Wed Nov 7, 2018 Photo credit: Justin Bell

Timothy Staples, football tight end

“I always have to listen to my music because it gets me right and gets me in my mode,” Staples said.

Sean Sigala, Quarterback

“I have a bag of sour patches and a nap. Just because I got used to it” on Wed Nov 7, 2018. Photo credit: Justin Bell

Sean Sigala, football quarterback

“I have a bag of sour patches and a nap. Just because I got used to it,” Sigala said.

Player’s Corner