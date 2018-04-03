The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports

Warriors rout Long Beach City College 13-1

By Ryan GuitareApril 3, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino College’s softball team won 13-1 against Long Beach City College Thursday, March 29, winning their fifth consecutive game in a row.

K75_7064.JPG

The ECC team stands at attention for the national anthem at the start of the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Jack's #8 / K75_7046.JPG

The ECC players are being introduced at the start of the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

K75_7070.JPG

Clarissa Chiquete throws a pitch during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Jack's #4 / K75_7101.JPG

Freshman 3rd baseman Diamond Lewis gets a hit during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. She is currently batting .547 with 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases! Photo credit: Jack Kan

003-MARI.JPG

Diamond Lewis scored on with clap hand. Warriors against Long Beach on Thursday March 29, 2018 at El Camino College Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Miyung5

Alyssa Wing(Left) hit a ball and Diamond Lewis(right) is about to score at ECC on March 29, against Long Beach City College. Photo credit: Miyung Kim

Miyung1

Diamond Lewis waiting for the right moment to steal base against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29, at ECC. Photo credit: Miyung Kim

IMG_3769 copy.jpg

Clarissa Chiquete, pitching for the Warrior's against Long Beach City College at ECC on Thursday, March 29, 2018 Photo credit: Jaimie Woods

004-MARI.JPG

Warriors player sliding into second base in the game against Long Beach on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at El Camino College Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Jack's #5 / K75_7143.JPG

Diamond Lewis gets another hit during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Miyung2

The ECC Warriors, Diamond Lewis played against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29 at ECC. Photo credit: Miyung Kim

Jack's #1 / K75_7111.JPG

The LBCC catcher was called for blocking home plate during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

001-MARI.JPG

Warriors player sliding home against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at ECC. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Jack's #3 / K75_7148.JPG

Diamond Lewis on her way to first base during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

006-MARI.JPG

Warriors against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at ECC. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

IMG_3630 copy.jpg

Ashley Machado, sliding in to home against Long Beach on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at El Camino College Photo credit: Jaimie Woods

009-MARI.JPG

Warriors softball wins 13-1 against Long Beach City College on Thursday March 29, 2018 at ECC. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Sophomore Kayla Bibb takes basketball to new heights
Sophomore Kayla Bibb takes basketball to new heights
El Camino badminton remain undefeated after 19-2 win over Compton College

“Thwack”! Sneakered feet dance gracefully on the parquet floor, punctuated by occasional bursts of laughter on both sides of the net.Smash...

Warriors win various swimming and diving challenges during home meet
Warriors win various swimming and diving challenges during home meet
Women’s basketball head coach Steve Shaw awarded SCC Coach of the Year
Women’s basketball head coach Steve Shaw awarded SCC Coach of the Year
Men’s and women’s tennis fall short to Lake Forest College
Men’s and women’s tennis fall short to Lake Forest College
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors rout Long Beach City College 13-1