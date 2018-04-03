Warriors rout Long Beach City College 13-1

El Camino College’s softball team won 13-1 against Long Beach City College Thursday, March 29, winning their fifth consecutive game in a row.
The ECC team stands at attention for the national anthem at the start of the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan
The ECC players are being introduced at the start of the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan
Clarissa Chiquete throws a pitch during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan
Freshman 3rd baseman Diamond Lewis gets a hit during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. She is currently batting .547 with 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases! Photo credit: Jack Kan
Diamond Lewis scored on with clap hand. Warriors against Long Beach on Thursday March 29, 2018 at El Camino College Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Alyssa Wing(Left) hit a ball and Diamond Lewis(right) is about to score at ECC on March 29, against Long Beach City College. Photo credit: Miyung Kim
Diamond Lewis waiting for the right moment to steal base against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29, at ECC. Photo credit: Miyung Kim
Clarissa Chiquete, pitching for the Warrior's against Long Beach City College at ECC on Thursday, March 29, 2018 Photo credit: Jaimie Woods
Warriors player sliding into second base in the game against Long Beach on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at El Camino College Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Diamond Lewis gets another hit during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan
The ECC Warriors, Diamond Lewis played against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29 at ECC. Photo credit: Miyung Kim
The LBCC catcher was called for blocking home plate during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan
Warriors player sliding home against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at ECC. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Diamond Lewis on her way to first base during the Long Beach City College softball game held at El Camino College on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan
Warriors against Long Beach City College on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at ECC. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Ashley Machado, sliding in to home against Long Beach on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at El Camino College Photo credit: Jaimie Woods
Warriors softball wins 13-1 against Long Beach City College on Thursday March 29, 2018 at ECC. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki