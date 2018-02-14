The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Basketball, Sports, Spring Sports

Men’s basketball season to come to a close

By Samuel HillFebruary 14, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino College men’s basketball team will end its season with a home game on Friday, Feb. 16 against Los Angeles Harbor College at 7 p.m.

The Warriors have struggled to string wins together this season, currently boasting a 7-17 overall record and 2-6 record in conference play.

Despite its losing record overall, the Warriors have a winning record at home, sitting at 4-3 on the year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under Basketball

Women’s basketball look to finish season against LA Harbor

The El Camino women's basketball team will finish its season this Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. against Los Angeles Harbor College at home. The Warriors ...

Women’s basketball team to play conference game against Long Beach City College

The El Camino College women’s basketball team will be playing a conference game against Long Beach City College today, Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the...

El Camino’s basketball programs start seasons off in different fashion

With the fall semester coming to a close, the El Camino men's and women's basketball teams are just getting their seasons started.Both team's seasons ...

Basketball player travels from Georgia to play at El Camino
Basketball player travels from Georgia to play at El Camino
Women’s basketball team remains undefeated, earns another win against Cypress

As the women's basketball team did their layup drills, blood pumping, bass heavy songs like "Want Her" by DJ Mustard, "Lick" by Cardi B, and "Money Co...

Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s basketball look to finish season against LA Harbor

The El Camino women's basketball team will finish its season this Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. against Los Angeles Harbor College at home. The Warriors ...

Women’s basketball team to play conference game against Long Beach City College

The El Camino College women’s basketball team will be playing a conference game against Long Beach City College today, Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the...

El Camino’s basketball programs start seasons off in different fashion

With the fall semester coming to a close, the El Camino men's and women's basketball teams are just getting their seasons started.Both team's seasons ...

Basketball player travels from Georgia to play at El Camino
Basketball player travels from Georgia to play at El Camino
The art of boxing is an endless enjoyment for PE instructor
The art of boxing is an endless enjoyment for PE instructor
The student news site of El Camino College
Men’s basketball season to come to a close