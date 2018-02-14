Men’s basketball season to come to a close

The El Camino College men’s basketball team will end its season with a home game on Friday, Feb. 16 against Los Angeles Harbor College at 7 p.m.

The Warriors have struggled to string wins together this season, currently boasting a 7-17 overall record and 2-6 record in conference play.

Despite its losing record overall, the Warriors have a winning record at home, sitting at 4-3 on the year.