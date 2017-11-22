Coach’s Corner: Fall season wrap ups

Football, Gifford Lindheim

The football team finished the season with a 5-5 record. The team won its first three games of the season but began to lose when they faced higher ranking teams.

The Warriors will face Palomar on Saturday, Nov. 18 in their first bowl game since 2011.

“(The bowl game) is something really positive,” EC head coach Lindheim said. “I’m pleased with the direction of our program. We’re clearly improving.”

Men’s Soccer, Darin Dunn

The men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-9-7 record. The team won five more games this season than they did last year.

“We had a pretty tough schedule, out of the 16 teams that were in the playoffs we played 12 of them,” EC assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “Overall I think the guys did okay,. We caused problems for whichever team we had to play.”

Men’s Water Polo, Corey Stanbury

The men’s water polo team finished the seaosn with a 14-9 record. The team placed third in the SCC Championship tournament, beating Mt. San Antonio College 11-6.

“They had an outstanding season. First winning record we had in a couple years,” EC head coach Corey Stanbury said. “Some of the highlights over the course of the season (were) the season ending game against Mt. SAC, that was awesome. It was a fun ride.”

Women’s Water Polo, Corey Stanbury

The women’s water polo team finished the seaosn with a 5-20 record. The team won its last game of the season in the SCC Championships. That 16-5 victory against Rio Hondo College earned the team 7th place in the tournament.

“I thought over the course of the season our play really improved a lot, I was pretty happy with that,” EC head coach Corey Stanbury said. “Overall it was a pretty successful season.”

Women’s Soccer, Darin Dunn

The women’s soccer team finished the seaosn with a record of 11-9-1, The team nearly missed the playoffs by one point this season.

“I think we finished off the season 8-4-0, we ended up finishing very strong,” EC assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “We just missed out on the playoffs by .40 points, a very small margin.”

Women’s Volleyball, Liz Hazell

The women’s volleyball team finished the season with a 19-4 record, and added to their streak of consecutive conference titles by winning against their rivals Long Beach and L.A. Harbor.

“We put ourselves in a good spot to get a good seed and havee some momentum going in playoffs,” EC head coach Liz Hazell said. “I feel like they exceeded (expectations), obviously we want to win conference and it was huge for us.”

Cross Country, Dean Lofgren

The men’s and women’s cross country team will finish its season at the State Championships on Saturday, Nov 18. The event will take place in Fresno, CA. The men’s team currently rank No. 3 in the state and the women’s team currently rank No. 7 in the state.

“We’re hoping that everybody puts their best race together on the big day,” EC coach Dean Lofgren said. “Some teams are going to rise up and do really well. We’re hoping we’re one of those.”