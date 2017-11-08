Short and sweet victory for women’s soccer team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Leading into the second half, both teams defenses stood strong but El Camino came out with the win against Compton College.

The Warriors won by a score of 1-0 on the EC soccer field on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“It was good to see them step up and play and not really allow (the opposing team) any opportunities,” EC assistant coach Darin Dunn said.

Both teams were trying to seek a goal in the beginning half of the game. Freshman midfielder Brittany Baker scored her first goal of the season, and the Warriors lead 1-0 going into halftime.

“I definitely felt a scene of relief that I scored a goal at all because it’s my first goal this season,” Baker said. “I was pretty excited.”

In the second half, both teams stayed consistent with the ball. Minor injuries impacted both teams, so they made small substitutions.

“We had a chance to play some girls in different positions and get some girls some playing time that maybe haven’t this season,” EC assistant coach Jessica Youngdale said.

At the end of the game, El Camino defeated the Compton Tartars by a score of 1-0 in the second to last game of the season.

“Once we got the goal we were able to kind of relax and take a step back,” Baker said.

Coming up is the season’s final game with an away game at L.A. Harbor at 1:00 p.m on Friday, Nov. 10.