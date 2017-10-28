Women’s soccer team finish on top against Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Warriors (9-7-1, 3-2-0) bounced back from a loss suffered against Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 24. to earn their 9th win of the season.

By beating the LBCC Vikings (6-6-4, 3-1-1), ECC have now won seven of their last eight games, with all seven of those victories coming in October.

“We started off a little bit slow,” EC assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “But once we found our footing, we started to defend better and that ended up helping us offensively.”

Despite a slow start to this game, the Warriors seemed to find their footing in the 29th minute, where good passing by the Warriors led to a scoring chance by forward Maddy Simones, which she finished with her left foot to put EC up 1-0.

“We played awesome today,” Simones said. “We really stepped it up with the win, which came at the perfect time.”

After the first goal, the first half slowed down and ended with a score of ECC 1-0 LBCC through 45 minutes.

Simones had plenty left to give on the day, scoring again in the 66th minute with a diving header assisted by midfielder Carolyn Medina, the header being her 10th goal on the season. Simones finished with two goals on six shots.

Both teams played with aggressiveness on offense, finishing the game with 16 total shots for EC and 12 for LBCC, with EC finishing with eight shots on goal and LBCC finishing with five.

“We had lots of control, lots of good passes, and a lot of good connections,” EC goalkeeper Kelly Gallagher. “This win with definitely help motivate us into next week.”

Strong defense and great goalkeeping by the Warriors in the second half helped give the Warriors their fifth shutout of the season with a final score of 2-0.

“This win was very important for us,” Dunn said. “I know we are close in the playoff race, so the win really helps our chances of making it their.”

Next up for the Warriors is an away game at Cerritos College on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.