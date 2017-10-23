The student news site of El Camino College

Women’s soccer team win fifth straight to keep streak alive

By Samuel HillOctober 23, 2017

The Warriors (8-6-1, 2-2) pushed their winning streak to six games and have outscored opponents with a goal ratio of 18-3 in those six games including their game with the East Los Angeles Huskies (4-8-2, 0-3-1).

The Warriors got off to a fast start with a goal in the 2nd minute of play by forward Maddy Simones, her eighth goal of the season which leads her team.

“I felt great out there,” Simones said. “Scoring once again feels awesome and I’m just glad I could help my team get the victory.”

Following the early goal, both teams took a step back offensively and played defensively, with neither team scoring again in the first half.

“I thought we played a good first half,” Assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “Everything came together at the right time.”

The Warriors came out of halftime and were quickly hit with an equalizing goal by East LA College in the 50th minute, which seemed to wake up the team offensively.

In the 64th minute, midfielder Carolyn Medina scored the second goal of the day for the Warriors off of a cross by forward Robin Riggs.

“We’ve been working really hard,” midfielder Carolyn Medina said. “We get better and better every game we play and have played well all season.”

Following the goal that put EC up, the Warrior outshot the Huskies 8-2 and finished with 17 shots on the game.

The final score of the game ended at 2-1 in favor of the Warriors.

“It was an overall pretty solid performance,” Dunn said. “Throughout the season we have steadily improved which has gone a long way toward our success.”

Up next for the women’s soccer team is an away matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 24 versus Rio Hondo College.

