The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Fall Sports, Soccer, Sports

Santana, Kato score to give Warriors win

By Samuel HillOctober 23, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Warriors (6-7-3, 0-3-1) were looking to end their four game winless streak in the game vs the East Los Angeles College Huskies (7-3-5, 2-1-1).

With quick attacking and physical play, both teams looked to have opportunities to score early on but the game remained scoreless through the first 25 minutes.

“The game was physical,” EC forward Yushi Kato said. “Both teams played very tough throughout the match.”

It wasn’t until the 25th minute that EC went ahead with a goal from forward Jason Santana off of a deflected shot.

“We’re at a time in the season where every goal counts,” Santana said. “Every goal is huge, so scoring for the team feels great.”

With this goal, Santana has a team-high eight goals this season which places him in the top five in the conference in goals scored, and is also top five in the conference in shots and points.

“We did really well today,” Santana said. “We pushed through and came out on top.”

Along with Santana’s goal came a pass interception-turned-goal in the last minute of the first half by Kato.

“I’m just really glad to contribute for the team.” Kato said.

With Sato’s goal, the Warriors carried a two goal lead into the second half and never looked back.

East Los Angeles managed to score a set-piece goal in the 83rd minute, but was unable to strip EC of the lead.

“I thought it was a good game overall,” Assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “We’ve been working really hard to improve and fortunately we showed how good we can be tonight.”

Both teams put on a physical display, with the contest amassing 30 total fouls.

“We’re hoping the momentum from this game can propel us into next week,” Dunn said. “We are fighting for a playoff spot and getting this win definitely helps.”

Next up for the Warriors is an away game at Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 24. at 4 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Fall Sports

Women’s soccer team win fifth straight to keep streak alive

The Warriors (8-6-1, 2-2) pushed their winning streak to six games and have outscored opponents with a goal ratio of 18-3 in those six games including...

El Camino football team bounces back with a win on Homecoming night

Following back-to-back loses by a combined seven points, the El Camino football team regrouped at the homecoming game Thursday, Oct. 12, against Los A...

Men’s soccer team fight hard but lose to L.A. Harbor

The El Camino men's soccer team lost after a very contentious game against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.The EC Warriors ...

Women’s volleyball team wins fifth straight match

Despite winning two games as the No. 5 seed in the state, the Warriors were bumped down to No. 10 seed, according to the California Community College ...

Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team
Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team

Other stories filed under Soccer

Women’s soccer team win fifth straight to keep streak alive

The Warriors (8-6-1, 2-2) pushed their winning streak to six games and have outscored opponents with a goal ratio of 18-3 in those six games including...

Men’s soccer team fight hard but lose to L.A. Harbor

The El Camino men's soccer team lost after a very contentious game against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.The EC Warriors ...

Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team
Positivity and hard work go a long way for women’s soccer team
Highly anticipated men’s soccer game ends in a loss
Highly anticipated men’s soccer game ends in a loss
Women’s soccer team dominates game against Santa Ana

El Camino women’s soccer team (3-4-1) defeats Santa Ana while completely dominating the game on Friday, Sept. 22 on home turf at Murdock Stadium...

The student news site of El Camino College
Santana, Kato score to give Warriors win