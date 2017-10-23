Santana, Kato score to give Warriors win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino Warriors (6-7-3, 0-3-1) were looking to end their four game winless streak in the game vs the East Los Angeles College Huskies (7-3-5, 2-1-1).

With quick attacking and physical play, both teams looked to have opportunities to score early on but the game remained scoreless through the first 25 minutes.

“The game was physical,” EC forward Yushi Kato said. “Both teams played very tough throughout the match.”

It wasn’t until the 25th minute that EC went ahead with a goal from forward Jason Santana off of a deflected shot.

“We’re at a time in the season where every goal counts,” Santana said. “Every goal is huge, so scoring for the team feels great.”

With this goal, Santana has a team-high eight goals this season which places him in the top five in the conference in goals scored, and is also top five in the conference in shots and points.

“We did really well today,” Santana said. “We pushed through and came out on top.”

Along with Santana’s goal came a pass interception-turned-goal in the last minute of the first half by Kato.

“I’m just really glad to contribute for the team.” Kato said.

With Sato’s goal, the Warriors carried a two goal lead into the second half and never looked back.

East Los Angeles managed to score a set-piece goal in the 83rd minute, but was unable to strip EC of the lead.

“I thought it was a good game overall,” Assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “We’ve been working really hard to improve and fortunately we showed how good we can be tonight.”

Both teams put on a physical display, with the contest amassing 30 total fouls.

“We’re hoping the momentum from this game can propel us into next week,” Dunn said. “We are fighting for a playoff spot and getting this win definitely helps.”

Next up for the Warriors is an away game at Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 24. at 4 p.m.