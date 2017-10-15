El Camino football team bounces back with a win on Homecoming night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Following back-to-back loses by a combined seven points, the El Camino football team regrouped at the homecoming game Thursday, Oct. 12, against Los Angeles Harbor Seahawks with a solid victory.

“Winning is always the best, either by one point or a bunch of points, winning is always good,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said.

The Warriors got going early with two touchdowns from freshman running back Jacobi Hardy, within the first three minutes of the game, giving the team a 14-0 lead.

“I really just give it up to the (offensive) line, they were creating holes, making space, allowing me to use my speed,” Hardy said.

Hardy finished with three touchdowns before the half, ending the game with 11 rushes for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

Early success from the running game, later opened up passing lanes for freshman quarterbacks Cole Klayman and Jerman Gotoy who were a combined 18-for-27 passing with 303 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

“They came out in a lot of cover zero, which is basically man (coverage) and they were bringing pressure up front,” Klayman said. “We were just trying to get the ball out, get it into space to our athletes.”

Freshman wide receiver Jarell Mickens was another big part of the offense in the Warriors 48-20 homecoming victory over the Seahawks, adding 4 receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

“Our offense is doing very well,” said Mickens. “We’re just balling as a team.”

As successful as the Warriors offense was, they weren’t the only ones who came to play. The Warriors defense didn’t allow a touchdown until 2:28 remaining in the third quarter.

“Our defense is getting us the ball back as soon as possible,” Mickens said.

The defense forced six turnovers, five interceptions and one fumble, to go along with three sacks against LA Harbor.

The Warriors put together a complete game on both sides of the ball and now they are looking forward to the next challenge.

“This was a game that we needed to win and we needed to perform well,” Klayman said. “We’re going to build from this, move on forward, and prepare for Mt. Sac.”

Next game: at Mt. San Antonio College