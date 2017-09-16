El Camino women’s volleyball loses to Bakersfield

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino women’s volleyball fell short on Wednesday, Sept. 13 game against the Bakersfield Renegades in the South Gym.

The Warriors lost the match 2-3, losing the first set 21-25 and making a return during the second set by a score of 27-25 in overtime.

“I think our group is the strongest at coming back because we’re down almost every game and then we just fight back, all the time,” sophomore outside hitter Aiko Waters said.

EC sophomore middle blocker Glorious Owens, agreed with Waters, adding that the team always, “(keeps) the energy high” throughout the game.

“When we come back, we come back really strong and we always stay (together) as a team,” Owens said.

The Warriors maintained their wins in the third set by claiming a 25-17 victory.

EC assistant coach Lauren Edwards felt that the team was able to work together as a unit in order to play well.

“They communicate really well as a team and most of the time they keep their heads up and don’t get too frustrated,” Edwards said.

Edwards also applauded freshman middle blocker Renee Brydon for her contribution to the team’s wins.

“I think our team served really well today and I think Renee, especially subbed in the second game and helped us beat Bakersfield,” Edwards said. “She really stepped up and got a lot of kills so that was a big help.”

According to the game’s volleyball box score, Brydon delivered 18 kills for the Warriors.

In the fourth set, the Renegades regained momentum and won 25-17.

Freshman opposite hitter Sophia Loiola felt the team could work on some skill sets in order to win future games.

“I think our strongest skill set as a team is our togetherness and our will and fight for every play and I think that did come out at certain moments (at tonight’s game),” Loiola said. “We need to be more ready for the tips and off, weird plays we just weren’t ready for.”

In the fifth and final set, the Warriors lost the match by a score of 15-13.

Despite the lose, Waters is proud of the game the Warriors played.

“We all hustled very well, we all stayed together, and we fought,” Waters said.

The EC women’s volleyball will be playing against College of Canyons Friday, September 15 at 11 a.m. and Grossmont College at 3 p.m. in a tri-tournament. Both games will be held in the South Gym.