EC football dominates Moorpark in home opener

By Oshari ArnettSeptember 12, 2017

The El Camino football team (2-0) maintained a dynamic pace throughout the game offensively and defensively in their home opener against Moorpark (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Warriors thrashed the Moorpark Raiders by a score of 56-2 They did so in front of the 1987 championship team that was honored during halftime.

In two games, the Warriors have averaged 65 points and allowed an average of five points. EC’s passing game played a key part in their brutal victory against the Raiders.

“We’ve got to keep on developing the quarterback position,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said. “We like our quarterbacks a lot. They’re really talented and we have to keep on executing, we’re still coming.”

The two freshman quarterbacks, Jerman Gotoy and Cole Klayman, combined to complete 20 passes in 29 attempts for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

Klayman connceted on all nine passes he threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

“It felt like we were firing on all cylinders tonight,” Klayman said. “It’s good to have the performance that we had in front of our 1987 national championship team.”

There are still eight more games to go in the season and the Warriors look to continue building comradery as they strive for perfection.

“If we keep the tempo up, keep everyone close then things here will be real smooth,” Gotoy said. “I believe in 10 and 0.”

It’s a long season where there must be an increased focus and fundamental improvement throughout, something the Warriors can recognize despite their recent success on the field.

“We can’t let off the gas. We got to keep grinding everyday, don’t let up. Just keep grinding day by day,” freshman wide receiver Jarrell Mickens said.

Mickens caught six passes for 113 yards and added a touchdown.

Freshman wide receiver Stephon Robinson also had a stellar day with four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s fun when we can get behind guys, catch balls, and score quickly, something we didn’t feel like we were really good at last year,” Lindheim said. “To have some really talented playmakers do that, it really adds to our offense.”

The energy is high, the hopes are up, the focus is there for the Warriors as they look toward their next game against the Grossmont Griffins at Murdock Stadium.

“You can’t ever look back and you can’t ever look too far forward,” Klayman said. “We’re going to go enjoy this for 24 hours, study the film, work hard all this week and get ready for Grossmont.”

