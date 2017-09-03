EC Football dominates LA Southwest in record breaking fashion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In their first road game of the season, the El Camino football team (1-0) broke a 42-year-old record for points scored in a game, dismantling the LA Southwest Cougars (0-1) by a score of 74 to 8 on Saturday night.

The Warriors racked up 594 yards of total offense while holding the Cougars to just 74 yards conversely.

“I thought our guys believed in our system,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said, “they played really hard tonight.”

An 18-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Aaron Thomas to freshman tight end Chris Brown was the first score of the game.

In the second quarter, Thomas left the game with an undisclosed injury. The extent of said injury is unknown at this time.

“We had tremendous quarterback competition throughout camp,” Lindheim said, “we feel like all three guys can help us win.”

The second of the quarterbacks was freshman Jerman Gotoy, who accounted for 79 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding another 155 passing yards and two more touchdowns.

Gotoy was put in the game earlier than expected, but it didn’t phase him.

“I was built to play college football.” Gotoy said.

Gotoy also left in the first half with a minor injury, which allowed freshman Cole Klayman to come into the game. He added two more passing touchdowns.

EC’s dominance wasn’t just on the offense side of the ball, the defense held the Cougars to -32 yards rushing and forced six turnovers.

“I thought we attacked the quarterback and hit him pretty good all night long” Lindheim said.

The defense was led by sophomore defensive backs, Nathaniel Vaughn and De’Edward Cormier, who intercepted Cougars QB Kenneth Coleman twice.

Despite their dominance, the Warriors committed 15 penalties for 158 yards, along with three miscues on special teams that would’ve extended their lead even further.

“I’m not happy about (the penalties),” Lindheim said, “we have to improve on that if we expect to be a really good football team.”

The lone bright spot for the Cougars came in the third quarter when quarterback Kenneth Coleman threw a 13-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kaelin Humphrey.

The Warriors will play their first game at Murdock Stadium against Moorpark on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. as they as the look to build on their momentum from tonight’s game.