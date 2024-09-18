The student news site of El Camino College

Hit-and-runs, assaults, theft cases reported across El Camino

By Angel Pasillas
September 18, 2024
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Saturday, Sept. 14, reported at 4:07 p.m.

A case of vehicular vandalism occurred between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in parking Lot J. The case is open.

Saturday, Sept. 14, reported at 6:04 a.m.

An individual’s clothes and cell phone were stolen in parking Lot D. The case is open.

Thursday, Sept. 12, reported at 12:55 p.m.

An aggravated assault occurred at the Behavioral Science building. The case is listed as open and has been referred for discipline.

Thursday, Sept. 12, reported at 1:35 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred on campus during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Thursday, Sept. 12, reported at 1:10 p.m.

An aggravated assault occurred on campus during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, reported at 2:56 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run was reported to have happened during the day in parking Lot C. The case is still open.

Monday, Sept. 9, reported at 2:29 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run in the morning in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Monday, Sept. 9, reported at 1:03 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run between 9:30 a.m. and 1:02 p.m. in parking Lot H. The case is open.

Friday, Sept. 6, reported at 8:46 a.m.

A petty theft occurred between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Baseball Field. The case is open.

Wednesday, Sept. 4, reported at 11:44 a.m.

A verbal disturbance and battery was reported in the Life Sciences building. The case is open.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, reported at 3:04 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in parking Lot L. The case is open.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, reported at 2:08 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

