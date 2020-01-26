Police Beat Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday, Nov. 25, at 10:30 a.m.

Two students were smoking cigarettes on campus near the Humanities Building. They extinguished their cigarettes when officers told them that smoking on campus is against school policy.

Monday, Nov. 25, at 2:24 p.m.

Officers received a call about an unidentified subject who was standing on the edge of a parking structure. Officers were unable to locate the subject but was later able to contact him. He stated he was OK and refused mental health resources.

Monday, Nov. 25, at 6:42 p.m.

Officers received a phone call about a student who was being “unruly” in a classroom at the Math Business Allied Health Building because her identification card was deactivated. She later calmed down when officers talked with her and she returned to her classroom.



Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:50 a.m.

A staff member was choking in Room 248 of the Student Services Building. The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted the staff member, who later refused to be transported to a local hospital.



Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10:19 a.m.

Officers received a welfare check call at the Industrial Technology Education Center. They found a man sleeping on three couches while holding several plastic bags. Officers did not wake the individual.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10:13 a.m.

A student was having a panic attack at the Student Services Building. The student was taken home by a parent.



Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 5:41 p.m.

A woman was reported for loitering inside the Schauerman Library. She was trying to stay the night inside the library due to the cold weather. She complied with officers who told her to leave campus.



Friday, Nov. 29, at 8:11 p.m.

A man was sleeping in the hallway on the first floor of the Communications Building. The man complied with officers who told him to leave campus.



Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7:29 a.m.

A homeless person was reported for sleeping in the breezeway in the Life Sciences Building. The subject listened to officers who told the person to leave campus.

