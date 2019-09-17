Police Beat Sept. 9 to Sept. 15
Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:00 a.m.
A man was seen near the Schauerman Library at night. He left campus campus after observing approaching campus police.
Monday, Sept. 9, at 2:48 p.m.
An altercation occurred between a man and a woman at the intersection of 159th Street and Crenshaw Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7:01 a.m.
A man was yelling at female soccer players at the PE and Athletics Field and was transported to a nearby hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD).
Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 12:25 p.m.
A man exposed himself inside his car in Parking Lot C to a woman walking by. She reported him to the police.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 4:50 p.m.
The LACFD responded to a student who fainted in the Social Science Building. The student was taken home by a parent.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5:38 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol reported to a hit-and-run vehicle collision that occurred at Lemoli Avenue and Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:06 a.m.
ECC Bookstore staff reported a person attempting to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1:19 p.m.
Police officers responded to a verbal altercation between multiple parties at the Schauerman Library.
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1:02 and 1:41 p.m.
Students reported small pop rocks, which pop on impact, were being dropped from the second floor to the first floor of the Student Services Building.
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2:49 p.m.
ECC Bookstore staff reported another incident of a counterfeit $20 bill being used. The person who tried to use it left before ECC police arrived on scene.
Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:34 a.m.
A student fell down and reported feeling dizzy in the cosmetology classroom, located in the Industry and Technology Center Building and was transported to a local hospital by the LACFD.
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8:38 a.m.
A man was reportedly looking inside parked cars in Paring Lot L. He left prior to officers arriving on scene.
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:13 p.m.
A man was attacked by an unknown person near Murdock Stadium and was transported to a local hospital by the LACFD.
