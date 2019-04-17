The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat April 8 to 14

By Fernando Haro|April 17, 2019

Monday, April 8, at 11:10 a.m.

A staff member stuck inside an elevator in the P.E. South Building was freed a few minutes after campus police arrived.

The elevator company, Fujitec, was contacted to service the elevator the following day.

Monday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m.

Skateboarders refused to leave campus after a staff member told them they could not skate outside the Schauerman Library.

The skateboarders complied and left when campus police arrived.

Thursday, April 11, at 6:50 a.m.

A homeless man was told to leave by campus police after he was found sleeping near the doorway of the P.E. South Building.

Saturday, April 13, at 1:15 a.m.

A child playing on a car in Parking Lot L was transported to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after he fell and struck his head.

Saturday, April 13, at 3:25 p.m.

A non-student was told to leave campus after they were seen going through the trashcans by the PE South Building and then punching them.

The student news site of El Camino College
Police Beat April 8 to 14