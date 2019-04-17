Police Beat April 8 to 14
Monday, April 8, at 11:10 a.m.
A staff member stuck inside an elevator in the P.E. South Building was freed a few minutes after campus police arrived.
The elevator company, Fujitec, was contacted to service the elevator the following day.
Monday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m.
Skateboarders refused to leave campus after a staff member told them they could not skate outside the Schauerman Library.
The skateboarders complied and left when campus police arrived.
Thursday, April 11, at 6:50 a.m.
A homeless man was told to leave by campus police after he was found sleeping near the doorway of the P.E. South Building.
Saturday, April 13, at 1:15 a.m.
A child playing on a car in Parking Lot L was transported to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after he fell and struck his head.
Saturday, April 13, at 3:25 p.m.
A non-student was told to leave campus after they were seen going through the trashcans by the PE South Building and then punching them.