Police Beat, Feb. 18 to Feb. 19

Fire starts on brush line near Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:04 a.m. Officers observed smoke pluming from the brush line on Redondo Beach Boulevard, just south of the Marsee Auditorium. The officers drove closer and noticed a fire in the brush line. The fire department was immediately requested and arrived shortly thereafter. Officers checked for witnesses and or suspects both in person and over camera footage, but did not get results from either. An arson investigator was contacted and the case was referred to them.

Officer dispatched on a possible domestic violence incident

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9:06 a.m. An officer was dispatched to Parking Lot L in response to a possible domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, the officer discovered that the couple had just been arguing. Both parties went their separate ways.

Nonstudent male found showering in South Gym while campus closed



Monday, Feb. 19 at 2:07 p.m. An officer was on patrol in the South Gym when they observed a male subject inside of the shower area. The campus was closed closed on this date, as it was a holiday. The officer conducted a check on the subject and found a no bail parolee at large warrant. The subject was booked at the Torrance Police Department. He was later transported to the Los Angeles County Jail.

