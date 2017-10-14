Police Beat, Sept. 26- Oct. 1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. A male student reported a lost laptop, it was left unattended outside the Planetarium. Report was taken.

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 12:03 a.m. A male non-student was arrested for a felony no bail warrant by the California Department of Corrections. The subject was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop for failing to signal before changing lanes on 15600 Lemoli Ave. The subject was transported to Torrance Police Department for booking. During a strip search of the subject, the Torrance PD Jailer recovered five small rocks of methamphetamine from the subject’s anal cavity. An additional felony charge of bringing narcotics into a jail facility was added.

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4:44 p.m. Paramedics were called for a pregnant staff member in the CAT building. The staff member began to feel hot and faint during a tour of the building. She declined to be transported to a local hospital. Her husband arrived and transported her to her personal care physician.

Friday, Sept. 29 at 11:21 a.m. A male student was arrested for causing a disturbance on school grounds. The subject was disturbing the volleyball class in the South Gym. He was transported to ECPD Jail for booking and released after signing a notice to appear. He was also referred to the director of student development.

Friday, Sept. 29 at 9:57 p.m. A fire broke out on the east side of Alondra Park and spread to lower Lot F. The Fire Dept. arrived to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire originated from a trash can and spread to some of the nearby palm trees. A check of lower Lot F revealed only a small piece of plywood was burned. No other items were burned or damaged.

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8:51 p.m. A non-student was arrested on the 3200 Block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard for outstanding warrants. The male subject was stopped for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. The subject had two warrants totaling $20,000 issued out of ECCPD for possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for the warrants and transported to Torrance PD for booking.