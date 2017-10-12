Police Beat, Sept. 18-23

Monday, Sept.18 at 5:55 p.m. A female student reported a theft. She stated that she forgot her computer inside the restroom located on the first floor of the MBAH Building. When she returned to retrieve her laptop, she discovered that her laptop was no long there.

Tuesday, Sept.19 at 11:50 a.m. Officers responded to a medical aid call in the Library. A female student was sitting at a desk studying, when she began to experience chest pains and difficulty breathing. Paramedics were immediately notifed and arriaved on scene. She was transported by ambulance to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:43 p.m. A female student reported a hit-and-run. She arrived to her car which was parked on the second level of Lot H and discovered damage on her vehicle. An anonymous witness left a note on the student’s vehicle with a partial license plate of the vehicle that collided into hers. This case willl be forwarded to the detective for follow up investigation.

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:12 a.m. A female student stated that she saw a male subject with a handgun in Lot L. She further stated that she belived the subject placed the handgun inside his vehicle and then started walking towards the inner campus. Officers arrived to the vehicle where the handgun was last seen. Officers could see the handgun in plain sight on the floor of the backseat. The officers went to the classroom where the registered owner of the vehicle was. They asked the instructor to step outside the classroom and asked him if the subject was inside his classroom. The instructor confirmed that the subject was in his class and had the student come outside to speak to the officers. The subject was a student and stated that the handgun was a pellet gun. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and retrieved the pellet gun which was loaded with pellets. The pellet gun was a replica Beretta semi-automatic handgun. No other weapons or contraband was found inside the vehicle. He was issued a citation for possessing a weapon on school grounds and released. He was referred to the director of student development.

Friday, Sept.22 at 11:32 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violation. The location of the stop was 16800 Block of Prairie Ave. The male non-student driver had a $10,000 warrant issued out of Inglewood PD for a previous traffic violation. He also had a suspended license. The officer issued the driver a citation for the warrant and for driving on a suspended license and released him in the field.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:02 p.m. An officer responded to a medical aid call in the Chemistry Building. A female student was exiting on the west side of the building when she tripped over a wooden door stop and fell to the ground. She sustained a small abrasion to her left elbow. The wooden door was discarded to prevent anyone else from tripping.