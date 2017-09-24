Police Beat, Sept. 11-15

Monday, September 11 at 10:19 a.m. A male subject was discovered sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine running and his foot on the accelerator. Officers responded to the Student Services construction site regarding a vehicle fire. Upon arrival their arrival, the vehicle was not on fire. The subject appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. He also had outstanding warrants for DUI, driving on a suspended license and a fish and game violation, totaling $80,000. Subject was transported to the Torrance police department for booking.

Monday, Sept. 11 at 12:59 p.m. Officers responded to the Schauerman Library regarding a male student who was listening to loud music and refused to turn it down when asked by a staff member. The subject had small the warrant for fare evasion. Officers issued him a citation for the warrant and he was released in the field.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8:25 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that made an illegal turn onto campus in Lot B. The driver, a female student, did not have a driver’s license. She was issued a citation for being an unlicensed driver and released in the field.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 1:15 p.m.: There was a hit-and-run accident that occurred on the second level of Lot H. After reviewing the surveillance video of the location, the officer was able to contact the driver of the other vehicle. The driver agreed to exchange insurance information and pay for the damages that he caused.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 3:04 p.m. A female student stated some of her property was taken from her locker while in her swimming class. An officer responded to a theft report in the women’s locker room. There was no forced entry and a report was taken.

Friday Sept. 15 at 10:48 a.m. Officers observed a male subject riding a skateboard in front of the Auditorium. Officers verbally and physically motioned to the subject to stop but he did not comply and attempted to ride around them. One of the officers grabbed the subject’s arm to stop and speak to him. The subject, a non-student, attempted to pull away but both officers were able to control the subject and detain him. The subject was holding a 24 ounce can of beer in his right hand. The subject was arrested on obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duty, possession of alcohol on school grounds and consuming alcohol in public. He was taken to Torrance PD for booking.

Friday, Sept. 15 at 9:13 p.m. A non-student who had a $30,000 warrant issued out of the Gardena police department for domestic violence was arrested and taken to Torrance PD for booking. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the male subject for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk of the 15400 Block of Crenshaw Boulevard.