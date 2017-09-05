Police Beat, Aug 29- Sept 3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday, August 28th at 10:06 a.m. A female student who was 9 months pregnant began to experience contractions. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene. She was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Monday, August 28th at 5:00 p.m. A female student stated that when she returned to her vehicle, which was parked on the ramp between level one and two in Parking Lot C, she discovered damage to her front bumper.

Wednesday, August 30th at 9:26 a.m. A male student stated that his bicycle was stolen from the bike racks located west of the MBAH building. Surveillance cameras in the area revealed a male subject stealing the bicycle. The identity of the subject is still unknown. This case will be forwarded to the detective for a follow-up investigation.

Wednesday, August 30th at 5:11 p.m. A non-student man was stopped by campus police for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The officer issued him a citation for being an unlicensed driver. His vehicle was impounded.

Wednesday, August 30th at 1:46 p.m. A female non-student was stopped on the 3200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. She had a suspended license and two warrants totaling $5,000 issued out of the Culver City Police Department for petty theft. The officer issued her a citation for driving on a suspended license and for the two warrants. She was released in the field and her vehicle was parked at the location.

Friday, September 1st at 10:07 a.m. A female student in ITEC Room #230 was sitting in class when she started experiencing difficulty breathing. Paramedics were immediately notified and arrived on scene. She was transported by ambulance to Gardena Memorial Hospital. The instructor was present at the time of the incident.

Saturday, September 2nd at 9:40 a.m. A non-student man was in his parked car when he was stopped for an equipment violation on the 3100 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. The officer issued him a citation for driving on a suspended license.