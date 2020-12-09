Surfing beyond COVID

By Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union|December 9, 2020

Kyle Brown of Hermosa Beach has been a valuable employee at a well known South Bay hub for surfing known as ET Surfboards. Brown says that he knows the work he puts in at the shop directly leads to more people who are able to experience the same joys he has while surfing. Image taken on Sunday, Nov 8. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)
Kyle Brown holds a small wooden surfboard known as an ‘alaia,’ that he shaped himself on Sunday, Nov. 8. Brown’s love for the sport has led him to show his artistic and crafty side as he uses his own two hands to make many of the surfboards he rides. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)
Kyle Brown walks down to the shoreline before paddling out on a foggy morning in Hermosa Beach on Sunday, Nov 8. Brown says that even though the waves might not be good some days, he still does what he can to get a quick surf most days before work. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)
Kyle Brown sits in the water in Hermosa Beach on Sunday, Nov 8, while waiting for a wave to come. Brown says that just sitting out in the ocean with no one around is a feeling he describes like no other. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to the Union)
ET Surf in Hermosa Beach has been open for nearly 50 years and has remained as one of the last “real surf shops,” as described by employee Kyle Brown. Because of the COVID-19 effects, the shop has gone through some changes in order to keep the lights on by focusing business on a curbside pickup to limit close contact within the community. Image taken Sunday, Nov. 8.(Trevor Anderson/ Special to the Union)
Kyle Brown prepares the shop early before opening Friday, Nov. 27. Brown says that Black Friday is always a busy day at the shop, but because of the new curbside situation he knows this year will be different. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)
Kyle Brown helps out customer, Anthony Renna of Hermosa Beach at Brown’s place of employment, a surf shop he cherishes working at called ET Surf on November 29, 2020. Brown says that his favorite part about working in a small surf shop is interacting with all the amazing people who come in each day. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)
Kyle Brown pulls a big ‘Indy grab aerial’ in Hermosa Beach on Thursday morning in the fog. Brown says that he hopes everyone can find something that makes these “COVID times” we are living in a bit easier. On this day Brown surfed for several hours before his 10 am shift at ET Surf in order to keep his mental state on the right track, Brown said. Image taken Nov. 12.(Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)
Kyle Brown glides down the line in Hermosa Beach on Friday, Nov 13. Brown says that surfing is one of the only ways he was able to remain sane while staying distanced during COVID-19 lockdowns. (Trevor Anderson/ Special to The Union)