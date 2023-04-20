Hitting a high note: El Camino students share favorite 4/20 tunes

The spring season in Torrance began with weeks of torrential rains, uncharacteristic to the South Bay. While such weather was unusual for El Camino College students, what wasn’t unusual was a budding eagerness about a particularly popular bud.

As many members of the campus community began looking forward to kicking back and celebrating the 4/20 holiday, The Union went out to ask what tunes enhance high listeners.

Pre-engineering major and musician Tamzeed Haq only smokes occasionally, typically when he is relaxing at home or spending time with friends.

He has an affinity for genres such as ska and reggae but stressed he doesn’t limit himself to those two.

“I love to listen to Sublime and Iration,” Haq said. “I also really like stuff like Duster, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd, maybe even stuff like Agent Orange if I am feeling high-energy.”

Haq suggested two songs to listen to while under the influence: “Slow Ride” by Sublime and “The Great Gig in the Sky” by Pink Floyd.

Art major Natalia Figueroa said weed helps her with a deeper sentimental connection to her favorite songs.

“It usually has me more in contact with my emotions,” Figueroa said. “It has me understanding the depth of the lyrics.”

Figueroa said that while she tends to put her collection of liked songs on shuffle, she has her share of preferred artists, namely Steve Lacy, Tame Impala, and Lana Del Rey.

Her recommendation was to check out “One More Hour” by Tame Impala.

First-year student Jonathan Moreno said he enjoys just about every genre when he’s high. However, he is fond of artists like Bob Dylan and Denzel Curry.

When asked about the appeals of each artist, he first raved about Dylan.

“I like listening to Bob because it’s very soothing,” Moreno said. “The rhythm’s very smooth.”

Moreno then raved about the versatility of Curry’s voice.

“It can change within one second,” Moreno said. “His voice is very calming to me for some reason.”

Moreno said he enjoyed Curry’s music, recommending “This Life,” while high because of his unique style.

“His songs are different,” Moreno said. “Every song has a different vibe.”

Moreno said everything seemed “a bit brighter” while listening to his favorite artists and having his Airpods in made him feel like “the main character.”

Third-year cybersecurity major Myles Taylor said while he doesn’t smoke anymore, he still enjoys edibles.

While high, Taylor tends to favor genres such as Lofi and Neo-Soul. He said his favorite artists are Erykah Badu, Shiloh Dynasty and Conan Gray.

Taylor recommended songs including “Bag Lady” by Badu, “Novocaine” by Dynasty and “The Exit” by Gray.

“Badu’s music pulls me into the beat. The drums are perfect to latch onto while high,” Taylor said. “Shiloh puts me into a trance-like state and Conan makes me feel kinda emotional.”