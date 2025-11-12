Thankful viewpoints: ECC community dishes out Thanksgiving traditions

Thanksgiving serves students and faculty a much-welcomed four-day break every fall semester.

This year, the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 27, and El Camino College’s campus will be closed for the weekend until Monday, Dec. 1.

The Union asked El Camino College students, faculty and staff about their Thanksgiving traditions, reasons to celebrate and favorite dishes.

Abi Francisco, athletic director at ECC

“I’m thankful for my family and friends, and also the opportunity to work with the staff who are really great people. I’m also thankful for students as well,” Francisco said. “My favorite dish is a tie between macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes with gravy.”

Photography major Caleb Smith, 20

“For me it’s family, I’m thankful for God and without him none of this will be here,” Smith said. “My favorite dish is mac and cheese, I can’t give out the recipe, but for mac and cheese, you need about four to five different cheeses.”

Loïc Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services

“We don’t have this big family dinner thing. We don’t cook anything special … That’s what we do for Christmas. But it’s a time to be together. And what I’m about to say is going to sound weird, but it’s disconnecting so we can reconnect,” Audusseau said. “Thanksgiving is an opportunity usually for us to take a little road trip somewhere, like my boys and my wife, and we go somewhere and try to stay away from screens, try to stay away from being online and so on, so forth. We watch some old movies and [go] outdoors.”

Linda Olsen, Health Sciences and Athletics administrative assistant II

“Usually I’m the cook, I start the weekend before, and I make all my things from scratch. I cube my bread for my dressing, and I make the mashed potatoes from scratch, and I freeze them, and on Thanksgiving morning, I bring them out and put them in a double boiler, like you made from scratch. We have the green bean casserole, the whole family cooks in the kitchen. And sports on the TV and then at the end of the night I start getting ready for Christmas,” Olsen said. “I’m most thankful for my son and my health. My son is my world, he’s a good boy and I’m very thankful for him.”

Political science major Azi Aishling, 41

“I’m not really sure what the dish is going to be, but I have a feeling it’s not going to be traditional turkey and ham, I have a feeling it’s going to be goat meat.. So it might be along that part,” Aishling said. “I’m thankful for being a dual citizen with what’s going on in America, if s— gets crazy, I can get back on a plane and go back home to Ireland,” she added. “I’m just thankful about life to be honest with you.”

Erika Cabrera, student services specialist for the MICASA Center

“We do a lot of things like the American culture, which is we do like the turkey, the mashed potatoes, but then we also do tamales, so we incorporate our Mexican culture. So we do a little bit of both, and then we sit down as a family and play lotería and play different games,” Cabrera said. “We celebrate Thanksgiving because, obviously, my parents understand that it’s also part of our culture now that we were born here. But I think one of the biggest reasons is because, as a family, we all get together and just hang out. And that’s very important, especially to the Latino culture.”

Civil engineering major Michael Franklove, 20

“I like to cook a little mac and cheese myself. I have my own special recipe, you get the milk and you get the flour, the butter, and put that together and then you put the cheese in there and you make a little cheese roux. And then you boil the mac and put that together, you season it up a little bit,” Franklove said. “Personally I like ham over turkey. … I’m most thankful for the food that I be eating on the Thanksgiving table.”

Heidi Wang, ECC Foundation development officer

Wang is excited for her two kids coming home from New York. Her side of the family is German and Japanese and her husband’s side is Chinese, resulting in their “electric mix of traditional holiday dishes,” which include American dishes combined with their own recipes.

“But we also throw in like some Chinese sticky rice for our stuffing,” she said. “I am thankful for so many things, but I think I’m most thankful for having a blessed family and friends in my life,” Wang said.

Business major Omar Gonzalez, 18

“I’m thankful for everything like my health, family, friends,” Gonzales said.

His favorite dish is turkey because it’s “classic,” but he doesn’t like stuffing.

Elementary education major Tasman Hudson, 24

“I’m excited for Thanksgiving. My family always makes a lot of food and we get together and we watch movies and yeah, it’s going to be fun. … I love ham and I love sweets like pies and stuff. Sweet potato pies are my favorite. … My mom makes mac and cheese that my great grandma used to make and it’s really good. It’s everybody’s favorite,” Hudson said.

“I think it’s a time to slow down and I think it’s a time to reflect and think about all the things that we have to be grateful for. … Thanksgiving is a time for family to come together and really just share our gratitude together. So I’m excited,” she said.

Wiley Wilson, student services specialist for the Social Justice Center

“We actually are known for Thanksgiving. We like to come together as a family and just have a good Thanksgiving dinner, have fun at the same time. Also start decorating and stuff for Christmas. … I make a deal with my family saying if I have to buy the food, if I have to cook and clean, I better get at least two full sweet potato pies when I go home,” Wilson said.

“It actually is my favorite holiday. … Like we have some of the most craziest of stories that come to Thanksgiving. I still remember when we’re making a Christmas tree, my brother ran so fast and he slipped and he actually slid under the tree and broke it. There was actually times when me and my sister, it was the first time ever making food, … we were trying to be very nice and supportive over it, but at the same time we’re like, ‘Oh my God, there truly is a such thing as putting too much cheese in mac and cheese,'” he said.

Keandra Lee, Jaylen Morgan, Rosemarie Turay and Nikki Yunker contributed to this story.

