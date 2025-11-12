Campus pantry has (less) room for improvement amid more food insecurity

More people have been visiting El Camino College’s pantry since the longest government shutdown in history put CalFresh food benefits on hold.

This influx of visitors shows that to better serve the community, the pantry must expand its hours and accessibility.

Free food, beverages and other supplies provided by the Warrior Pantry at the Basic Needs Center are supposed to be a lifeline for ECC students.

While the pantry provides some resources, students may have to wait up to an hour and a half outside as only two visitors are allowed inside at a time.

Besides the pantry’s new location in Lot L being very small — about a quarter of the size it used to be when it was located above the Bookstore — all visitors are accompanied by staff “shoppers” who pick items.

The pantry is open only three days a week while more and more people are waiting in line to squeeze into this small window of opportunity to obtain help.

About 40 students and community members waited their turn to be assisted on the Tuesday the pantry opened after CalFresh benefits lapsed this month.

Students surveyed by The Union said they rely on the Warrior Pantry when they can’t grocery shop or are rushing to classes on empty stomachs.

However, students with morning classes are left with slim pickings by the afternoon, when most of the fresh produce is gone and meat, eggs and dairy are not offered or uncommon.

Dry goods and snacks aren’t always adequate fuel.

Many students don’t know there are also several spots to quickly grab snacks around campus, and instead stand in line at the pantry just to pick up granola bars and chips.

Better advertisement at the pantry of the snack cupboards locations and online ordering would let students skip the line.

Colleges including Napa Valley, Sacramento City, College of the Sequoias, Allan Hancock and nearby Cerritos all use PantrySoft, an online pantry inventory and ordering software also used by various universities.

PantrySoft costs just about $1,155 per year, according to orders from Cerritos College.

With online ordering and pickup, students would also be able to know what the pantry’s daily inventory is before waiting, which would be especially useful for people with special dietary needs.

PantrySoft would be well within the Basic Needs Center’s means, which is $1.6 million this year, according to the college’s 2025-26 budget.

Additionally, hunger doesn’t run on a Tuesday-through-Thursday schedule.

Cerritos, Allan Hancock and Coalinga are a few of many community colleges with campus food pantries that are open four days a week. Santa Monica College’s pantry is also open Fridays.

Some colleges, including Coalinga and Modesto Junior College, even advertise private appointments to accommodate students whose schedules conflict with posted hours.

At Mt. San Antonio, the state’s largest community college by enrollment, students freely select items by themselves within item and time limits.

Yet the Warrior Pantry requires everyone to be assisted by a staff “shopper,” who takes items off shelves and places them into a visitor’s bag. For a service that is unfortunately stigmatized, students not being trusted enough to pick items themselves makes the experience feel even more diminishing.

Worse, item limits and rules are inconsistently enforced by staff members, causing inequities. When some get more variety and larger quantities of items, others must come back the next day.

Students should be allowed to self-shop. Food pantries often use systems including online ordering, appointments and open-market models where people can select items themselves.

Even the Warrior Wardrobe — right next door to the pantry — allows students to browse and shop before checking their items out with a staff member by swiping their student ID card.

The Basic Needs Center is, without question, an important resource for the community. It provides support to visitors and all students, encouraging their success in college.

But now more than ever, ECC needs to find a better way to serve these basic supplies.