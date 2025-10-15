Campus soundtracks: The music El Camino students are listening to this fall

Music begins to set the mood this fall as El Camino College students share the songs, artists and sounds influencing their day, outfit choices and sometimes even food options.

From hip-hop to R&B, indie tracks to grunge and vinyl records, students share how playlists define their semester.

Business majors Jasmine Torres, 19, and Philomena Short, 19

Short and Torres said the fall weather calls for comfort music and warm sweaters.

Torres is “really into R&B and alternative” music choices.

Although she said, “I listen to everything,” her favorite artists include Frank Ocean, Radiohead and Daniel Ceasar.

Her main sources for music are Spotify, CDs and vinyl records.

In the fall, she switches to sweaters and darker tones of clothing, as opposed to summer clothes, including tank tops.

While Short enjoys listening to pop music artists like Billie Eilish, she uses streaming platforms including Apple Music and will play CDs when she cleans her room.

Her fall wardrobe consists of long sleeves and sweaters in the colder months.

“I’m not really a shorts person, showing a lot of skin,” Short said.

But changes in the weather won’t cause her to change her beverage choices.

”It may be a cold day and I’ll still have cold drinks,” Short said.

Engineering major Walter Aragon, 25

Aragon likes to mix genres like grunge, rock and hip-hop.

His favorite artists include Kendrick Lamar and Alice in Chains.

He says his October wardrobe became more organized.

“[It’s] easier to slip up and get lazier. I have to hold myself more accountable … to be more consistent in my work,” Aragon said.





Computer information systems major Adam Hussain, 22

Hussain uses Spotify as his choice of music service.

“I switch my music taste. Right now, [I listen to] a lot of indie music: Red Pears, Makeout Reef … a low-key fire song called ‘Away‘ by Red Pears and ‘Get Here‘ by Makeout Reef,” Hussain said.

Undeclared major Khobe Afemata, 18

Afemata could be found sitting in the Shauerman Library’s Collaboration Room on Oct. 1, listening to “Be For Real” by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

“I’m an old soul. I like old school music,” Afemata said.

He uses vinyl, CDs and Spotify streaming to listen to music.

His music taste changes when the seasons change.

“When it’s Christmas, I listen to Christmas oldies. It all depends on the mood and the weather. It makes me change music,” Afemata said.

Psychology major Teri Williams, 19

Williams said she enjoys “a lot of oldies, so I’ll say like 80s music right now,” and that her music taste changes with the season.

“So usually, I’m gonna give an example for fall. I like listening to more of Tyler the Creator, Frank Ocean and Brent Faiyaz during the fall season,” Williams said.

She accesses music through Spotify.

“Spotify is the best because that’s just what I use, I don’t know,” Williams said.

English major Dee’Jai Colson, 18

Colson said that her music choices change with the season. She uses platforms like TIDAL and Musi and has no opinion on which music platform is the best.

“I listen to everything pretty much right now,” Colson said.

She added that while she doesn’t have a favorite genre, she doesn’t listen to country music.

Biology major Ellie Navarro, 23

Navarro has been listening to indie artist Vylet Pony for almost a year.

“She does [electronic dance music], as well as progressive rock music, and it’s all themed around My Little Pony,” Navarro said. “Her music is so queer and experimental. She’s an LGBT+ artist; she’s a trans woman.”

Navarro, who is transgender, said that she relates to Vylet Pony and that connection is a big part of the allure.

“Having come from such similar walks of life, being transgender, people who grew up on the internet with the same shows and such — I’ve been listening to her on Bandcamp,” Navarro said.

Her music choices change with the season, especially around the festive holidays.

“I won’t lie, I’m definitely a sucker for Halloween and Christmas music in particular. Music is just such a fun way to get in the mood for something, anything, especially culturally,” Navarro said.

Navarro purchased Vylet Pony’s entire discography on Bandcamp.

“[Bandcamp is] a great site for supporting independent artists. So I was able to buy all 500+ songs at once for $60, at a huge discount,” Navarro said. “I don’t think I go a day without listening to her on Bandcamp.”

Interns Ana Gamez, Joseph Marshall, Lynelle Sarpong and Angel Stormborn contributed to this story.