Rollout of online parking permits was a bumpy ride

The new online parking system was introduced abruptly this semester, causing chaos and confusion on campus.

Notification regarding the change was sent just the Friday before the semester started — leaving the question, what was the rush for this new system?

The online parking permit company and app Honk Mobile was approved on Thursday, June 26 by the Board of Trustees to improve the parking situation and eliminate the need for physical tags.

El Camino College knew two months in advance that the changes would be made, but students and employees didn’t.

The college wanted to make things easier with parking. Instead, things became more confusing with the new system.

Students and faculty have complained about how this was rushed and could have waited. Some didn’t know there was an app because of how last-minute the change was introduced.

Linda Olsen, administrative assistant for the Health Sciences & Athletics Division, said her colleagues had nothing but complaints.

“They’re telling me it’s irritating and frustrating, those are the words they’re using and another arduous process to do. They prefer the little hanging ones that they can just take off and put somewhere else,” Olsen said.

A lot of things weren’t made clear, including how Honk Mobile has an app that can be used.

Some students have experienced technical difficulties with adding additional license plate numbers to their permit.

Honk Mobile is a Canadian company located in Toronto, Canada, and they have a 1.7 star rating on Google.

The Union reached out to Honk Mobile but never got a response back from the company.

ECC had other vendors to choose from, including T2 Systems and iParq, but went with Honk Mobile because it cost the least.

Adding to the confusion, the link for Honk Mobile wasn’t sent out until Friday, Aug. 22, three days before the fall semester started.

“I wish I was able to send it sooner, the link went out around 5:30 p.m. that Friday,” Director of Public Information Kerri Webb said.

ECC Police Chief Mathew Vander Horck said the link was supposed to be tested over the summer.

“It was ready to go for a test, but because of lawyers and legal terms, it got delayed,” Vander Horck said.

In the first couple days of the new launch, students paid $23.50 for parking permits when semester parking was previously $20.

The additional $3.50 was later refunded to students who paid it.

Meanwhile, faculty and staff were left questioning whether they had to pay or not due to a lack of instruction from emails.

The links that were sent out weren’t very descriptive and were all over the place.

The emails students received didn’t explain what to do and or how to access Honk Mobile.

While accessing the MyECC portal, finding where to pay was confusing.

If the college wanted to make things easier, why not just hold off until later?

Campus police said there’s no grace period for not having the parking permits, and if cited the fee is $40.

The campus police should give a grace period because of the late links being sent out and students being new to campus.

A grace period of a week or two, as previously done when semesters start, would have allowed the campus to adapt to the change before being stuck with a $40 ticket.

Without any grace, the quick change capitalizes off of the community’s confusion.

The new system shouldn’t have launched this fall semester with all the issues going on and the frustration students and faculty have.

It should have launched later in the semester or waited until the next spring semester so it could run more smoothly.

The launch of the new system could have waited since the college knew it would be delayed. Why force the change when students and employees would be left in the exhaust?