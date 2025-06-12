Having religious faith provides college students with purpose and support

Generation Z is losing faith.

Members of this generation, defined as people born between 1997 and 2012, make up a large percentage of the current college-aged population.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 now form the least religious generation in the United States, according to 2025 data from the Pew Research Center.

College students must not allow themselves to lose faith because it is fundamental to their lives.

Faith supplies students with motivation, hope, and a sense of purpose and belonging which can help them persevere through the new chapter and challenges that college presents.

Moreover, faith provides individuals with purpose.

Studio art major Jordan Irby, 24, said his faith helps him navigate college.

“[Faith] gives me hope knowing that this isn’t the end of everything. It lets me know that we have something to look forward to,” Irby said.

Faith helps students find value and meaning in their lives.

It makes students feel that they are not alone when encountering challenges and uncertainties in their college journey.

Faith gives students motivation in accomplishing daily tasks, short term and long term goals. It helps students remain focused to pursue a higher education.

Automotive technology major Eric Castillo, 20, references Philippians 4:13 in the Bible.

“I feel like if every student in this college had that mentality and that heart to go after Jesus in everything that they do, they could do anything,” Castillo said.

Faith creates a sense of belonging and social support system, helping students build healthy friendship.

In the United States, 92% of Americans have faith in the “existence of something spiritual beyond the natural world,” according to research from the Pew Research Center.

English major Jeremiah Lozano, 24, defines faith as believing in an untouchable, powerful force.

“Without faith, I wouldn’t be able to be where I’m at right now,” film major Zay Torres, 19, said.