Letters to the editor: The power of music and simpler registration for students

Dear Editor-In-Chief Nikki Yunker,

This letter is in response to the article “The Soundtrack of My Life,” by Rosemarie Turay, in which we really resonated.

Music is a driving motivation for students across the nation, an incentive for working better and achieving a better work ethic.

According to the National Association for Music Education, “Listening to pleasant music also stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, which can help to regulate mood and elicit feelings such as joy and relaxation short term and over time”.

We resonate with including music into our everyday life because it’s seen as an escape for many students. The intersecting parts of our lives can become so overwhelming that we eventually need something to turn to for solace.

Stated within the same article, music also has the power to improve attentiveness, which is crucial for engagement and sharpness.

More often than not, music creates a better educational environment and allows students to work in ways that feel most comfortable to them. While leaving space for their work ethic to grow, music can improve things like attention span and neuroplasticity.

From,

Anthony Rivera, Ryan Gonzalez and Marcus Higgs

Dear Editor-In-Chief Nikki Yunker,

I agree with the article that music is definitely an escape for many individuals. Music can make the simplest tasks more exciting and enjoyable, a bright smile on your face while doing chores, or absolutely nothing.

What many love about music is how the lyrics and emotions express how a person can feel. It can be very inspirational.

While doing school work, I put on afrobeats, indie alternative music or rap — anything that lightens the mood and makes my imagination run wild so ideas can flow.

Music also expresses creativity, which influences your identity and thoughts that might crowd your mind. When it comes to stress, music can keep you calm from the never-ending chaos of the day.

Getting home to relax and unwind, looking forward to putting my earbuds in, helps my long day immediately become calm. Listening to my music often leads to dancing and laughing, which releases happy endorphins.

Music has the power to influence your feelings. It can bring out a more endearing side of you, amplifying your emotions.

From,

Tina Marie Uskilith, Sandra Gutierrez and Daniel Uko

Dear Editor-In-Chief Nikki Yunker,

After reading Victor L. Corpora’s article “Guest column: Course Registration should be simpler,” we agreed with many of the points made but also found that more examples could be added to make the article more relatable to the audience.

An example of this is to include the fact that the second factor authentication, for most people, is on their phone. When people don’t have their phones on them, it can contribute to procrastination when students have to drop everything and get their phones.

In addition, if they procrastinate enough, then the class they are looking for can end up becoming full, and they would have to find another class if it’s available.

Besides this, we think that registration could be far simpler if the entire process was able to be completed fully on our phones. It can save people a lot of time and stress.

In the end, we appreciate the article and how it brought light to this issue.

Best regards,

Gabriel Gutierrez, Daniel Ramirez and Erwen Navarrete Marcial