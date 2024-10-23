How the Reading and Writing Center improved my writing skills

Through a module for a class I was taking, I stumbled across the Reading and Writing Center, an incredible resource offered to students which has helped me become a better writer.

Even though writing has been a challenge for me, it is something I wanted to improve on because it can give me the confidence to pursue a career that involves writing.

I struggled with basic writing fundamentals including grammar, punctuations and vagueness in my writing. Knowing my struggles, my goal was to improve.

While taking an English class, the first essay assigned left me feeling stuck and overwhelmed since I was already questioning my ability to follow the prompt.

The writing center helped me understand the criteria necessary and add more character to enhance my pieces. Expanding on my creativity helped improve the outcome of my essay.

I used the Reading and Writing Center frequently to get a second opinion, but after speaking with Trisha Majaba, a receptionist at the center, I learned it offers a variety of services that include individual and group tutoring, workshops, and assistance in translation for students who have English as their second language.

There are usually two to three tutors available, as well as tutors in the conversation corner of the Writing Center to help students who are still learning English.

The Reading and Writing Center was beneficial for improving my skills and helped me improve my grade. After getting assistance at the center, I was able to elevate my grade in the class from a “C” on my outline to an “A” on my paper.

Using my “A” paper as reference, I wrote papers later in the semester when I needed guidance.

Trisha shared with me the center also helped her improve her grades.

The Reading and Writing Center has helped improve the academic engagement of students who come in for guidance.

I would suggest anyone who wants to expand on their writing skills to check out the Reading and Writing Center.

Even if you don’t need assistance with your assignment, it’s a great environment to do your homework, study and get a second opinion on your writing.