Campus Viewpoints: What are students’ plans for Valentine’s Day?

On a cloudy Wednesday morning, The Union explored the campus asking how students will celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Jenice Cruz, 20, engineering major: “I’m going to hang out with my boyfriend. He’s taking me out to eat. He’s going to surprise me. (Valentine’s Day) is one of those optional holidays. It’s not really a necessity.”

Nabel Lopez, 19, chemical engineering major: “(I’m going to) go home and do homework. (Valentine’s Day) doesn’t have to do with couples. It could be (celebrated) with your family or friends.”

Ren Nagata, 25, chemical engineering major: “I have class all day from 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.”

Lane Swarens, 24, nursing major: “My girlfriend and I are going to workout, hike and dine at an Italian restaurant.”

Mark Irvin, 21, geography major: “Right now school is more important than love.”