The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Editorials, Opinion

Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus

December 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With the end of our current food service contract on June 30 according to Vice President of Administrative Services, Brian Fahnestock, uncertainty looms over students as the college will have to decide to continue or steer in a different direction with the future of food on campus.

While this may seem like a two-way street by which the needs of students are met but with a wide array of food options in retrospect, the vendor’s system is the best suitable.

Streamlining the process from consumer to producer equalizes the prices for students with lower-income to prompt for a healthy yet accessible dietary treatment on campus.

El Camino’s new addition, the Atomic Cafe mobile truck is a step in the right direction, although upon review is shorthanded with coffee drinkers as their target clientele, the pressure for more inclusive food options seems imminent.

As mobile trucks rise in popularity among locals, the regulatory hurdles can be challenging but with neighboring colleges like Santa Monica College can be a model for inspiration.

Blatant rejection of any outside businesses may discourage student engagement. Some food options are profitable while still offering affordable food options.

Health conscious meals are not the answer to end all be all but rather a start by using a survey with the right implications as a building block to draw plausible conclusions.

For many students, diversity is a notion that includes an array of multicultural food which encompasses our ability to be liberal and tolerant to cater different backgrounds. By implementing vegetarian cuisine options, the students might be prone to practice a healthier lifestyle and prove higher student success.

While food trucks like Kogi BBQ and The Grilled Cheese Truck in LA have a large following, EC can contract independent local business like these for sure-fire buyership and with the rise of social media students are in-tune with foods that appease to their taste.

In turn, we hope to see more inclusive food options on campus that improves student success.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Editorials

Lack of remedial classes won’t benefit students

If passed, California Assembly Bill No. 705 would “prohibit a community college district or college from requiring students to enroll in remedia...

Cal state decision to prioritize local students is the right move

The state legislative decision to favor local student admission to California State Universities is ultimately a positive change to the application p...

We stand with those who kneel

Freedom of speech was the first human right that America's founding fathers decided to write down in the U.S. Constitution.Freedom of speech is arguab...

Restrooms are for everyone
Restrooms are for everyone
Funds should be used cautiously
Funds should be used cautiously

Other stories filed under Opinion

Letter to the Editor: A response to “What (should) the United States do about gun control”

To the Editor:Your article, “What (should) the United States do about gun control?” is missing a few points.First, let’s discuss the...

A semester apart: my experience being on The Union staff

In spring 2017 I decided to take a full-load of classes and I just started a new job.I enrolled in anthropology, math, journalism and joined the scho...

Bicycles should remained banned on campus

Riding your bicycle on campus is currently banned. Good. It should stay banned. The way El Camino's campus stands right now, it is simply not designed...

Bicycles and skateboards should not be banned on campus

You wake up late for class, but still have to ride your bicycle to school, and you already know that you will not make it on time.You arrive to campus...

Campus Viewpoints: What are students and staff thankful for this holiday season?

Students of El Camino shared with "The Union" what they are most thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. Oliver Arredondo, 22, computer science major:...

The student news site of El Camino College
Allow outside food vendors to operate on campus