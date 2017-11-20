Campus programs can improve the discussion of mental health

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) more than 75 percent of all mental health conditions begin before the age of 24.

Mental health is a person’s condition with regard to their psychological and emotional well-being. College students can be prone to mental illnesses because of the many demands throughout the school year from classwork , work, and outside factors.

More than 25 percent of college students have been diagnosed or treated by a professional for a mental health condition within the past year according to NAMI.

El Camino’s campus provides a Health Center for college students who need mental or physical help. The campus is aware of the student’s health and are available to the help students throughout the week.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness also states that mental illness can include anxiety and panic disorders, bipolar disorders, depression, and eating disorders.

According to Healthline Networks, 44 percent of American college students report having symptoms of depression.

An inability to sleep is one of the highest symptoms of depression. Many college students are affected by this key sign of clinical depression. A lack of sleep can also negatively affect performances of students in class.

The El Camino Health Center’s website states that, “when the stress gets to be too much for (students) to handle, and (students) become overwhelmed with anxiety and/or depression, (students) are more vulnerable to becoming physically ill.”

A variety of college students do become physically ill due to mental behaviors that their body takes a toll on them.

The services that El Camino Health Center provides for the students can be extremely useful because many students do get overwhelmed throughout the school year from large work loads.

It’s important that college students address the issue of their mental health at an early stage before it worsens.