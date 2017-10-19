We stand with those who kneel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Freedom of speech was the first human right that America’s founding fathers decided to write down in the U.S. Constitution.

Freedom of speech is arguably the most important thing that the United States has to offer. When compared to other countries, the U.S. allows its citizens to speak their minds about whatever they wish, whether it be the government, president or preference of ice cream.

With that being said, it isn’t right for President Donald Trump to tell athletes across the country to stand for the national anthem, though that might be a respectful thing to do. Trump cannot infringe on our right to free speech.

Colin Kaepernick did not initially sit for the national anthem to disrespect the military or police officers, but to raise awareness about the police brutality directed towards the African-American community and the deaths that occurred as a result.

Not many NFL players were kneeling during the national anthem. The movement was dying until President Trump took the stage at a rally in Alabama.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired,” Trump said.

This message sent shockwaves to all athletes across the country, but the NFL was directly hit by the president’s comments.

Some football players at El Camino have decided to take a knee during the national anthem. When some players did at their most recent away game in Bakersfield, they were booed at.

President Trump’s comments affect more than the football players across the country, they affect the wild-thinkers that are in middle school and the regular person stuck at their job.

Though Trump’s comments were directed towards NFL players and owners, he is still attempting to silence those that see flaws in the United States.

Those who want to stand up and question the government or protest and use their freedom of speech, do it. That is what the United States of America was built on.

We stand with those at EC who wish to use their right to free speech on any platform, even if they know they will be booed and jeered at for speaking their mind. The most important part is that they are speaking their mind.