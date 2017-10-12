Campus Viewpoints: Is a community college homecoming dance necessary?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The homecoming dance is the night of Thursday, Oct. 12, from 9 p.m. until midnight, so The Union went around campus asking people how necessary they think it is to have a homecoming dance at a community college.

Gerardo Garcia, 19, psychology major: “There is homecoming dances for all grades so why not also have community college students partake in the fun of having a homecoming dance?”

Sabrina Santisteban, 19, criminal justice major: “It’s appropriate because it’s a place you can go have fun with your friends.”

Kongdy Lam, 19, business major and organizer of homecoming dance: “The whole point of the homecoming dance is for the people to have fun, and go to the football game. We are kind of collaborating the event with the athletic division, trying to bring the community together.”

Mona Baig, 20, director of external affairs from ASO and the co-chair of the student equity advisory council: “It’s a good opportunity for people to meet other people, have fun, and free food, why not?”

Cindy Lopez, library media technician: “Any special event that celebrates alumni and brings students together is a good thing. I think it’s a moral booster, I think that our students need an outlet for all those hours of study and stress, you never want to take that away from the students.”

The campus will also host a pep rally today, Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m. on the Library Lawn before the football game, where the EC Warriors host LA Harbor Seahawks at 6 p.m.