The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Campus Insight, Opinion

Campus Viewpoints: Is a community college homecoming dance necessary?

By Oshari ArnettOctober 12, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The homecoming dance is the night of Thursday, Oct. 12, from 9 p.m. until midnight, so The Union went around campus asking people how necessary they think it is to have a homecoming dance at a community college.

IMG_1770.JPG

Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Gerardo Garcia, 19, psychology major: “There is homecoming dances for all grades so why not also have community college students partake in the fun of having a homecoming dance?”

IMG_1772.jpg

Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Sabrina Santisteban, 19, criminal justice major: “It’s appropriate because it’s a place you can go have fun with your friends.”

IMG_1780.jpg

Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Kongdy Lam, 19, business major and organizer of homecoming dance: “The whole point of the homecoming dance is for the people to have fun, and go to the football game. We are kind of collaborating the event with the athletic division, trying to bring the community together.”

IMG_1781.jpg

Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Mona Baig, 20, director of external affairs from ASO and the co-chair of the student equity advisory council: “It’s a good opportunity for people to meet other people, have fun, and free food, why not?”

IMG_1788.jpg

Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Cindy Lopez, library media technician: “Any special event that celebrates alumni and brings students together is a good thing. I think it’s a moral booster, I think that our students need an outlet for all those hours of study and stress, you never want to take that away from the students.”

The campus will also host a pep rally today, Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m. on the Library Lawn before the football game, where the EC Warriors host LA Harbor Seahawks at 6 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Campus Insight

Campus Viewpoints: Las Vegas shooting

The Union newspaper went onto the El Camino College campus and asked students to voice their opinions on the massacre that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1...

Campus Viewpoints: Columbus Day has been renamed “Indigenous Peoples’ Day”

"The Union" went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the Los Angeles City Council's decision to change the name of the holiday ...

Campus Viewpoints: Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Olympic Games

"The Union" went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the recent announcement that the 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los An...

Campus Viewpoints: Do students agree with administration spending $8 million on a facility that will only benefit a few hundred students

Matthew Eldon, 27, computer science major, "in general community colleges has always been great with opportunities in vocational programs and it's sta...

Campus Viewpoints: Do students agree with a prayer room on campus?

'The Union' went out onto campus and asked students if they agreed on a prayer room being implemented on campus. Here's some of the students' response...

Other stories filed under Opinion

A sit down with my son regarding taking a knee

Taking a knee used to be a gesture that showed respect for a fallen teammate or an opponent, but nowadays it represents the most controversial stance...

Campus Viewpoints: Las Vegas shooting

The Union newspaper went onto the El Camino College campus and asked students to voice their opinions on the massacre that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1...

Restrooms are for everyone
Restrooms are for everyone
Natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey are fueled by global warming, and it’s time to talk about it

The end of days has arrived, and the worst part is, it was completely avoidable.The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has held its fair share of devastat...

Comfortably numb in the face of death

As I waited in between classes, I chugged my scalding hot El Camino Cafe coffee and scarfed down a banana nut muffin attempting to pass the time. Amon...

The student news site of El Camino College
Campus Viewpoints: Is a community college homecoming dance necessary?