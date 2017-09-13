Campus Viewpoints: Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Olympic Games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“The Union” went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the recent announcement that the 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles.

Chris Rambo, 19, General Education major: “I am very happy it is being held in LA but am also worried that something will negative happen due to everything that is going on in the world.”

Alex Hernandez, 20, STEM major: “I am very excited because I watch the Olympics every four years and is something that has been in my life for a while so it being in LA is pretty cool.”

Miguel Rodriguez, 18, English major: “All my life, the Olympics have been overseas and I’ve only been able to watch it on TV, so it will be cool to have a chance to see men’s volleyball and all the other events in person.”

Yajaira Rojos, 19, STEM major: “Its going to be pretty exciting seeing all these different cultures coming together. There will be a lot of traffic, but the experience of it will be very fun.”