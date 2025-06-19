The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Community success: El Camino honors Class of 2025 graduates at Commencement

Byline photo of Eddy Cermeno
By Eddy CermenoJune 19, 2025
El Camino College student graduates from the Class of 2025 celebrate as they walk in line on Featherstone Field at Murdock Stadium to receive their diploma during the 78th Annual El Camino College Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 13. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Supporters of students from the graduating Class of 2025 cheered and celebrated as the graduates entered Murdock Stadium for the 78th Annual El Camino College Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 13.

While walking through Featherstone Field, many students were able to find their family and friends in attendance. 

As people in the audience cheered, many recorded the ceremony with their cameras while others waved cardboard cutouts of the graduates they were supporting.

After all the graduates in attendance were seated, the ceremony began with a welcome from ECC President Brenda Thames and congratulatory remarks from Associated Students Organization President Danielle Kabboul, student trustee Wesley Marshall and distinguished full-time faculty member of the year Polly Parks.

Cermeno_ECGRAD_061325-400_EDIT
El Camino College student graduates from the Class of 2025 walk through Featherstone Field at Murdock Stadium and wave towards people attending the 78th Annual El Camino College Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 13. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

“[El Camino graduates], through your life experiences, each of you has written your own story of resilience and determination that has led you to this moment… We congratulate you on your accomplishments,” Thames said during her opening speech.

This year’s Commencement saw the first 25 graduates of ECC’s respiratory care bachelor’s of science program, which started in 2023. The program is the first at ECC to provide students with a bachelor’s degree.

As graduates waited in line to receive their degrees and certificates, many searched for their family and friends in the bleachers of Murdock Stadium and took photos with their fellow graduates.

Once the names of each graduate in attendance for the ceremony were announced, the graduates stood and turned the tassels on their caps from right to left as a symbol of the attainment of their degree or certificate, to the cheers and applause of the crowd.

“That was the most fun I had all year,” Thames said to the audience after giving out degree covers and taking photos with graduates.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
(Photo courtesy of the El Camino College Athletics Department)
Memorial to honor a former El Camino athletics director
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Reckless driving, vandalism reported to El Camino Police
Robert Eleuteri, mathematics professor, presents on the board during his Math 191 class Tuesday, March 25, in the Math, Business and Allied Health Building. Math 191, or Single-Variable Calculus II, is a transfer-level course.(Argentina Talley | The Union)
New transitional math class options to be added at El Camino
Studio art major Nathalie Sumule (right), 20, contributes to a collaborative drawing activity during the Fine Arts Open House and student art show reception at the El Camino College Art Gallery on Friday, May 23. Sumule is currently enrolled in a 3D design class at ECC. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Annual student show returns to El Camino Art Gallery
El Camino College badminton coach David Levin reconvenes with players Anya Gore and Montila Winyaworapon during a match Wednesday, April 23. Gore and Winyaworapon competed in doubles and won the consolation title at the 3C2A State Championships on Saturday, May 10. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino cuts tennis, badminton and golf teams
Afternoon sun lights the El Camino College Bookstore, which was built in 1974, on Sunday, April 20. The ECC Board of Trustees approved a feasibility study on converting part of the building into a student activities space. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Bookstore proposed as location for Student Activities Center
More in Recent Stories
(L-R) El Camino College Student Activities Advisor Austin Toney and Student Trustee Wesley Marshall meet with the Associated Students Organization Finance Committee in Communications Room 109 on Tuesday, May 27. ASO held the Q and A-style special meeting to better understand the funding needs of 21 programs that submitted requests by the May 16 deadline. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino students pay a $15 Associated Students Fee with limited benefits
El Camino College professor Joanna Nachef conducts the ECC Symphony Orchestra and Choir at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, May 31. The concert, titled "A Legacy of Excellence - 30th Anniversary Concert" is in honor of Nachef as she is set to retire from ECC by the end of this semester marking the end to a 30-year-long career as a dedicated educator. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Retiring professor, choral director honored at 30th anniversary concert
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
'Distraught' employee's message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino
Thirteen former El Camino College athletes were inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony event in the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Over 250 ECC athletes and supporters have been honored since the first event in 1988. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Alumni athletes and coaches honored at 32nd annual Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony
El Camino College President Brenda Thames introduces Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California’s 43rd Congressional District, at Waters' meet-and-greet event in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. Thames was appointed by the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees in May 2021 to serve as the district and college's superintendent and president. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Pay for top administrators varies widely across California community colleges
(L-R) Adriana Denton and Donna Pantaleo gather for a picture in the Admissions office located in the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Denton and Pantaleo, who both have worked at El Camino College for four decades, used to work in food services at ECC before joining Admissions and Records in 1993. “We came in together and we are leaving together," Pantaleo said. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Retiring El Camino employees take a look back at their time on campus
More in Top Stories
Michel van Biezen, a professor of physics at El Camino College, sits in front of an equation Wednesday, May 28. His passion for teaching engineering and physics has led him to not only return to ECC to continue his pedagogic path, but also expand to online education through YouTube. His channel, "Michel van Biezen," has amassed over 1.1 million subscribers. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Physics professor teaches students at El Camino and millions more on YouTube
El Camino College Spanish major Cinthya Duran Rodriguez, 54, waits for students that need tutoring with Spanish, at the ECC Languages Lab where she works as a Pass Mentor on Tuesday, May 20. (Daimel Garcia del Busto | The Union)
New Life, New Camino
Loic Audessau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, presents an update on the Governor of California's May Revise on Tuesday, May 27. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Governor's updated budget includes college funding cuts affecting El Camino
El Camino College Warriors Football defensive Yudai Naka does footwork during practice Monday, May 12. Naka is an international student from Nishinomiya, Japan. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Out-of-state and international athletes find their path at California community colleges
Pre-neuroscience major Bryan Cortez, 23, and biology major Jackie Avias, 18, study for their Biology 110 class outside of the El Camino Health Services Building on Thursday, April 10. Cortez found the therapy services of the Student Health Center to be supportive. "I think it's an open environment for everybody," Cortez said. "They demolish the stereotypes of mental health so it feels more welcoming." (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Health Center offers more services, resources than other colleges
Michelle Arthur, dual enrollment coordinator, and Brian Hayden, dual enrollment student services specialist, stand outside the entrance to the Dual Enrollment Office located on the north side of the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, April 23. Arthur and Hayden support students through the process of dually enrolling at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
High school students excel at El Camino: Dual enrollment yields high success rates