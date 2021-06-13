New COVID-19 case confirmed on campus

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 39.

According to an email sent by ECC Student Information, the college received the confirmed report on June 9, with the campus community member testing positive on May 27 and being last on-campus May 26.

The email confirms that while the community member was on campus, they made close contact with other individuals. Those individuals were notified and observed the required 10-day isolation at home.

Despite the close proximity of the campus-member to others, it was confirmed that the contact did not take place in a building, facility or restroom and that it took place in an open area of campus.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during this outbreak, which includes obeying Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.