New COVID-19 case confirmed on ECC campus

A member of the El Camnio campus community has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the 16th case of COVID-19 to occur on campus this year, with the 15th case having been confirmed on Nov. 25.

An email from ECC student information on Dec. 7 confirmed the case and stated that the individual was last seen on campus Dec. 1.

No information about the individual was disclosed in the email, as the information is considered confidential.

Anyone from campus that might have been present in the same area as the individual was notified by Director of Risk Management Michael Pascual.

Areas that the individual was known to have visited before testing positive have been identified and will undergo disinfection.

El Camino College continues to ask students and employees to follow directions given by public health and elected officials during this outbreak, including the stay-at-home orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California, as well as following correct social distancing practices and proper hygiene.