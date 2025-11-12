Chemical spill forces evacuation of El Camino College’s Chemistry Building

Two staff technicians were exposed to a chemical spill in the Chemistry Building the day it reopened Monday, Nov. 4, after being closed due to an arson fire set in the building Sunday, Oct. 5.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the Chemistry Building’s south entrance at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and closed the building for a day while a hazardous materials team tested for possible contamination.

The two staff technicians affected were taken to the Humanities Building, where they were evaluated by first responders before one person was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena.

Troy Moore, a chemistry professor who teaches in Room 153, said there was activity near the stockroom, which holds over 1,000 chemicals.

Moore mentioned ongoing maintenance issues in the building, which is the second oldest on campus after the Music Building, that may add to safety concerns.

“When it rains, the roof leaks every time,” Moore said. “Also, electrical outlets are down. Chemical exposure is rare, but frequent accidents like breaking glasses and students cutting themselves on glass happen often.”​

People inside the building during the incident were evacuated as crews worked to determine the extent of the spill.

Kane Ceja, 23, an undeclared major taking chemistry classes, said safety protocols in the labs are taken seriously.

“When doing labs, wearing lab coats is optional for the students, but the professors are covered,” Ceja said. “The only thing mandatory is [are] the googles.”​

Ceja adds that professors enforce dress code rules to reduce risk.

“The professors are strict when it comes to labs. I’m shocked this happened,” Ceja said.

The Union reached out to chemistry professors and to the Dean of Mathematical Sciences Dr. Marlow Lemons, but all declined to comment on the incident.

They also reached out to Director of Workplace Safety & Risk Management Leobardo Barrera, who did not respond.