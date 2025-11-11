El Camino Bookstore and El Cappuccino close for air quality cleaning

The El Camino College Bookstore and El Cappuccino Cafe will be closed for at least the next two weeks, until Monday, Nov. 24, due to air quality reevaluation and cleaning efforts.

The closure is due to the arson attack that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 5, when the loading dock was burned, leaving a cardboard compactor damaged.

Staff with offices in the Bookstore Building have relocated for the time being across campus, including in the Communications Building.

Most faculty can make copies at their division offices until an announcement is made about the Copy Center moving forward. The Cashier’s Office is closed.

An email was sent by Marketing and Communications to students, faculty and staff during the evening Sunday, Nov. 9, to let the campus community know about the closures.

Executive Director of Marketing of Communications Ann O’ Brien said the college was notified to get the air checked again by ServPro.

“ServPro wanted to do additional cleaning just to ensure that the building was completely done,” O’ Brien said.

The El Camino Community College District’s trustees reviewed a nearly $1.6 million emergency contract for ServPro’s services during the regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 27, according to BoardDocs.

ECC’s “Property and Liability Insurer” will cover the cost, according to BoardDocs.

This is a developing story.