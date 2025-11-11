The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino Bookstore and El Cappuccino close for air quality cleaning

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganNovember 11, 2025
Yellow tape blocks entrances to the El Camino College Bookstore on Monday, Nov. 10. The building is expected to be closed until at least Monday, Nov. 24. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)

The El Camino College Bookstore and El Cappuccino Cafe will be closed for at least the next two weeks, until Monday, Nov. 24, due to air quality reevaluation and cleaning efforts.

The closure is due to the arson attack that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 5, when the loading dock was burned, leaving a cardboard compactor damaged.

Staff with offices in the Bookstore Building have relocated for the time being across campus, including in the Communications Building.

Most faculty can make copies at their division offices until an announcement is made about the Copy Center moving forward. The Cashier’s Office is closed.

Yellow tape blocks entrances to the El Cappuccino cafe Monday, Nov. 10. The building is expected to be closed until at least Monday, Nov. 24. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
Yellow tape blocks entrances to the El Cappuccino cafe Monday, Nov. 10. The building is expected to be closed until at least Monday, Nov. 24. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)

An email was sent by Marketing and Communications to students, faculty and staff during the evening Sunday, Nov. 9, to let the campus community know about the closures.

Executive Director of Marketing of Communications Ann O’ Brien said the college was notified to get the air checked again by ServPro.

“ServPro wanted to do additional cleaning just to ensure that the building was completely done,” O’ Brien said.

The El Camino Community College District’s trustees reviewed a nearly $1.6 million emergency contract for ServPro’s services during the regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 27, according to BoardDocs.

ECC’s “Property and Liability Insurer” will cover the cost, according to BoardDocs.

This is a developing story.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Attendees walk through the Student Services Plaza and talk to El Camino College representatives as the full "Beaver Moon" supermoon shines during the 10th annual College Night on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Live music, an outdoors projected display and a drone were all festivities part of the event. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino College marks 10 years of College Night with clubs, candy and mariachi music
Torrance City Councilman Jon Kaji of District 1 explains his plan to keep the next generation in the South Bay during the Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society's club meeting in the Behavioral and Social Science Building on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Kaji said he wants to bring big technology firms to Torrance and build artificial intelligence data centers. Kaji wants to create job opportunities in the South Bay to keep the youth here. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Torrance Councilman Jon Kaji shares plans for El Camino College and the city
Tso Richard Yanez of the Wildhorse Native American Association's Wildhorse Singers performs a grass dance, Thursday, Nov. 6, in honor of Native American Heritage Month at El Camino College. Yanez, who is Diné/Navajo, Haudenosaunee/Iroquois and Pascua Yaqui, wore traditional regalia adorned with eagle feathers, intricate beadwork and a roach headdress made with porcupine hair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Wildhorse Singers bring a steady beat of tradition and culture to El Camino College
Deputy district attorney Kelly Fitz, seated, talks to supporters and friends of Junko Hanafusa outside the courtroom at the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 5. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Suspect in sledgehammer murder at El Camino ordered to appear at court hearing
El Camino College students interact with Ray, a therapy dog, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, by Student Health Services. Ray, whose owner is Anya Zinoveva, is also a dog actor. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Wags and smiles to visit El Camino, bringing an opportunity to de-stress
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department applies caution tape and discusses next steps on how to move forward with the chemistry exposure incident that took place in the Chemistry Building, located across from the Humanities Building. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Chemistry Building evacuated after El Camino staff exposed to chemicals
More in Recent Stories
El Camino College Police Chief Matthew Vander Horck, Sgt. Ruben Lopez and a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad survey the Chemistry Building on Monday, Oct. 6, after a fire was set by an arsonist in the building Sunday, Oct. 5. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Judge refuses to reduce bail set at $300,000 in El Camino arsonist case
South Bay Galleria mall's entrance located in Redondo Beach on Sept. 29. The mall opened in 1985 and was a backdrop for the 2004 "Fat Albert" film. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)
South Bay Galleria mall to partly close, add new retail space and apartments
Students and staff at El Camino College, including Michael Miller (right of center), director of gallery and museum programming, took part in the first meeting of the I Heart the Arts campaign to discuss budget cuts to performing and creative arts programs Friday, Oct. 24, at the ECC Social Justice Center. The campaign was started by Josias Canul-Marchand (far left), music major and president of the Society of Music club at ECC, to bring people together to save the arts. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
I Heart the Arts: Student organization seeks to save arts programs at El Camino
A backpack bursts into flames at El Cappuccino on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The fire caused the cafe to close early while clean up efforts are underway. (Ashlyn Zeutzius | The Union )
Fire breaks out at El Cappuccino cafe
El Camino College anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez stands in the backroom of the ECC anthropology museum near the box that stores a mummified skull Tuesday, Oct. 28. The skull was donated to the museum's former museum director Walt Foster in the late 1960s after being smuggled from Egypt, according to The Union's archives. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Smuggled out of Egypt: Anthropology Museum houses mummy remains
Sgt. Ruben Lopez waves while driving a campus police car before completing a turn onto Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 6. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Drug violations, vandalism and criminal threats reported to El Camino Police Department
More in Top Stories
Moses Wolfenstein, distance education faculty coordinator at El Camino College, discusses online success by race/ethnicity at the ECC Board of Trustees meeting, Monday, Oct. 27, in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building. Wolfenstein serves as an ECC technology expert in Canvas training, Hypothesis, Panopto, Pronto and Respondus, according to the Subject Matter Experts page on the ECC website. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Report shows student improvement in online classes at El Camino
Director of Events Bridget Delahunt, who is also serving as interim director of auxiliary services, presents plans for a full service contract with Barnes and Noble which will expand customer support and in-person textbook sales at the Bookstore during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 27. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Textbook sales returning to the Bookstore at El Camino
El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees member Clifford Numark delivers his resignation in order to take a new job based in Florida during a meeting Monday, Oct. 27. The last time the board had to appoint a new member was in 2023 after Board of Trustees President Kenneth A. Brown suddenly died. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino board of trustees' member Clifford Numark resigns
The El Camino College Police Department is southeast of campus, located within parking lot K. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino’s police department has less staff than other colleges
Director of Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents three-year strategic outcomes, a part of the draft of the 2025-28 Strategic Plan, that is looking for senate feedback Tuesday, Oct. 21. (Eleni Klostrakis | The Union)
Academic Senate moves plans forward to introduce new AI usage policies
Sunlight glints off “Boundless Spirit,” a sculpture by James T. Russell, in Administration Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 21. On Monday, Oct. 6, a student was hit twice by a man who would go on to attack another person on the El Camino College campus. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Man chases, punches student in attacks on campus at El Camino