Suspect in sledgehammer murder at El Camino ordered to appear at court hearing

The man charged with felony murder for the Dec. 24, 2023, attack on a 65-year-old woman was a no-show for his eighth pre-trial hearing at the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Jeffrey Davis, 42, was arrested and charged with attacking 65-year-old Hanafusa with a sledgehammer while she was collecting recyclables with her dog Cherry near the El Camino College Gymnasium on Christmas Eve.

Hanafusa died the next day, Dec. 25, 2023, at a local hospital.

Public defense attorney Murrey Aran Correa said in court Wednesday that Davis “refused to get on the bus.”

That was when Correa, deputy district attorney Kelly Fritz and Judge Hector M. Guzman gathered to the side to watch a video recording of Davis refusing to get on the prison bus.

The video was not shown to those attending the hearing, which included four of Hanafusa’s friends and acquaintances who have been attending every hearing since 2024.

“It’s the same thing every time: delay, delay, delay, every time,” 64-year-old retiree Terry Hays, who used to see Hanafusa walking around Alondra Park every day, said.

Out of the seven pre-trial conference hearings that were scheduled in 2025, Davis has not appeared at four of them. Two were claimed to be a “medical miss out,” according to court documents.

Guzman was overheard to say in the courtroom that “we need to move forward on this case.”

In the end, Fritz asked for an extraction order for the next hearing, which Guzman granted.

This means that Davis will have to appear for the next hearing, which is scheduled for mid-December.

“We got what we wanted, an extraction order,” Fritz was overheard telling Hanafusa’s supporters outside the courtroom.

Since his arrest, Davis has been held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.