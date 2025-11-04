Related Image
Wags and smiles to visit El Camino, bringing an opportunity to de-stress

By Ananya IamcharoenNovember 4, 2025
El Camino College students interact with Ray, a therapy dog, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, by Student Health Services. Ray, whose owner is Anya Zinoveva, is also a dog actor. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

Cute faces and wagging tails will overtake El Camino College as Student Health Services will be hosting a Paws and Relax event.

Students will have the opportunity to play and interact with therapy dogs on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Well-Being.

“It’s to help people relax, especially ’cause… for the majority of people they just got out of high school so now they have more responsibility. So I’m assuming the goal is to handle all that,” Mechanical engineering major Matthew Mayora, 18, said.

Therapy dogs can provide emotional comfort and help students who are struggling with balancing college, work and other life responsibilities.

“I really think that’s good for students,” music major Charles Dago Stino, 22, said. “It’s a good opportunity for the school to provide it. ‘Cause school is stressful.”

Communications major Niko Cortes, 21, said he would visit these dogs himself, especially during the weekday.

“Most students are on campus on weekdays. I think most people can adapt their schedules easier when it comes to weekdays than on a weekend,” Cortes said.

The Paws and Relax event reminds students to slow down and find time to recharge when college becomes overwhelming.

