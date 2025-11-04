Chemistry Building evacuated after El Camino staff exposed to chemicals

Two El Camino College lab technicians were exposed to chemicals, sending one to the hospital, on the first day of the Chemistry Building’s reopening after the Oct. 5 arson attacks.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of chemical exposure at the southside of the Chemistry Building at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The two lab technicians were brought to the Humanities Building, in front of the first floor women’s restroom, where they were treated by first responders.

One technician was brought to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena while the other technician declined further treatment and was released.

The Chemistry Building’s south entrance was taped off and no one was allowed inside while a hazmat team went inside to test for dangerous chemicals.

The Chemistry Building was closed for the last month while Servpro, a cleanup and restoration company headquartered in Tennessee, conducted cleanup efforts and air quality tests.

Dean of Mathematical Sciences Marlow Lemons and Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez declined to answer any questions when The Union reached out for comment.

“The building will reopen very shortly, we are waiting for what the fire department says,” Lemons said.

This is a developing story.



