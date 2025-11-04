Related Image
Chemistry Building evacuated after El Camino staff exposed to chemicals

By Erica LeeNovember 4, 2025
On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department applies caution tape and discusses next steps on how to move forward with the chemistry exposure incident that took place in the Chemistry Building, located across from the Humanities Building. (Madison Moody | The Union)

Two El Camino College lab technicians were exposed to chemicals, sending one to the hospital, on the first day of the Chemistry Building’s reopening after the Oct. 5 arson attacks.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of chemical exposure at the southside of the Chemistry Building at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The two lab technicians were brought to the Humanities Building, in front of the first floor women’s restroom, where they were treated by first responders.

One technician was brought to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena while the other technician declined further treatment and was released.

The Chemistry Building’s south entrance was taped off and no one was allowed inside while a hazmat team went inside to test for dangerous chemicals.

The Chemistry Building was closed for the last month while Servpro, a cleanup and restoration company headquartered in Tennessee, conducted cleanup efforts and air quality tests.

Dean of Mathematical Sciences Marlow Lemons and Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez declined to answer any questions when The Union reached out for comment.

“The building will reopen very shortly, we are waiting for what the fire department says,” Lemons said.

This is a developing story.

First responders from the L.A. County Fire Department talk to two staff technicians in the Humanities Building after they were evacuated due to chemical exposure at the Chemistry Building Tuesday, Nov. 4. This occurred on the day the Chemistry Building reopened after the Oct. 5 arson attack. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Marlow Lemons, dean of the Mathematical Sciences Division, converses with a firefighter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department after a chemical exposure took place in the Chemistry Building located across from the Humanities Building on Tuesday, Nov. 4. (Madison Moody |The Union)
Firefighters arrive in front of the chemistry building, located across from the Humanities building, where a chemical exposure took place during a lab procedure on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Madison Moody |The Union)
L.A. County Fire Department responds to reports of chemical exposure at the south entrance of the Chemistry Building Tuesday, Nov. 4. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino College Police Department and the L.A. County Fire Department trucks pull up to the south entrance of the Chemistry Building to respond to reports of chemical exposure on Tuesday, Nov. 4. (Erica Lee | The Union)
